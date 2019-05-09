Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 13, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 13, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Injection 5 Too heavy 10 Walk with heavy steps 14 Prying 15 Fit for a king 16 Of sound mind 17 Basics 18 Failure to do one's duty 20 Luau dish 21 Wagers 22 Not as polite 23 Dishonest folks 25 Family member 26 Meager; measly 28 Pious 31 Taken __; surprised 32 "__ Blue Gown" 34 Parking area 36 Walkway 37 Smooth & shiny 38 __-crossed; ill-fated 39 Feasted 40 Fast 41 Stable animal 42 Schoolchild's compositions 44 Twirl around an axis 45 Fleur-de-__ 46 Subdues 47 Starbucks edible 50 Switzerland's capital 51 Put __; delay 54 Horseback rider 57 Largest tribe in South Africa 58 Garbage truck's destination 59 Sicker than before 60 Dollar bills 61 Talk back 62 Stranger 63 Some of Keats' poems

DOWN 1 In a __; instantly 2 Vagabond 3 Moves like a fan 4 Cobb & Burrell 5 Crabby 6 Borscht ingredients 7 Breakfast order 8 Actor Mineo 9 Inventor Whitney 10 Artificial; mock 11 "…o'er the __ of the free…" 12 A single time 13 Forest animal 19 Serious 21 Tree coating 24 Mosquito bite reaction 25 52 cards 26 Dad 27 Diminish; lessen 28 Perished 29 Diagnostic test 30 Browned bread 32 European range 33 Flowery neckwear 35 Birch or beech 37 "__ who?"; skeptic's question 38 As __ as a boil 40 Thin metal bars 41 Choir selection 43 Slumbers 44 Actor James 46 Josh with 47 Hospital furnishings 48 Greenish-blue 49 Periodontist's focus 50 Robin or jay 52 Escape 53 Complain childishly 55 Siesta hour 56 Curtain holder 57 Animal park

Wander Words answers: May 13, 2019

Category: Fictional Character Answer: SEVERUSSNAPE (Severus Snape) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)