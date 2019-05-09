Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 13, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 13, 2019 Updated : May 13, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 13, 2019

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 13, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 13, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Injection
5 Too heavy
10 Walk with heavy steps
14 Prying
15 Fit for a king
16 Of sound mind
17 Basics
18 Failure to do one's duty
20 Luau dish
21 Wagers
22 Not as polite
23 Dishonest folks
25 Family member
26 Meager; measly
28 Pious
31 Taken __; surprised
32 "__ Blue Gown"
34 Parking area
36 Walkway
37 Smooth & shiny
38 __-crossed; ill-fated
39 Feasted
40 Fast
41 Stable animal
42 Schoolchild's compositions
44 Twirl around an axis
45 Fleur-de-__
46 Subdues
47 Starbucks edible
50 Switzerland's capital
51 Put __; delay
54 Horseback rider
57 Largest tribe in South Africa
58 Garbage truck's destination
59 Sicker than before
60 Dollar bills
61 Talk back
62 Stranger
63 Some of Keats' poems



DOWN 
1 In a __; instantly
2 Vagabond
3 Moves like a fan
4 Cobb & Burrell
5 Crabby
6 Borscht ingredients
7 Breakfast order
8 Actor Mineo
9 Inventor Whitney
10 Artificial; mock
11 "…o'er the __ of the free…"
12 A single time
13 Forest animal
19 Serious
21 Tree coating
24 Mosquito bite reaction
25 52 cards
26 Dad
27 Diminish; lessen
28 Perished
29 Diagnostic test
30 Browned bread
32 European range
33 Flowery neckwear
35 Birch or beech
37 "__ who?"; skeptic's question
38 As __ as a boil
40 Thin metal bars
41 Choir selection
43 Slumbers
44 Actor James
46 Josh with
47 Hospital furnishings
48 Greenish-blue
49 Periodontist's focus
50 Robin or jay
52 Escape
53 Complain childishly
55 Siesta hour
56 Curtain holder
57 Animal park

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: May 13, 2019

Category: Fictional Character
Answer: SEVERUSSNAPE (Severus Snape)
Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)

Fictional Character Answer: SEVERUSSNAPE (Severus Snape) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)

 

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries