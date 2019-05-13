Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 15, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 15, 2019 Updated : May 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Cook in oil
4 Place of refuge
9 Shoots carefully
13 Told a whopper
14 Locale
15 Entreaty
16 Rainbows
17 Tropical fruits
19 TV crime drama series
20 Changed addresses
21 Relaxes
22 __ out; get rid of gradually
24 Actress Sara
25 Evergreen tree
27 Pandemonium
30 Numbered golf clubs
31 Digger's tool
33 Depressed
35 Promise's partner, in phrase
36 Hit the __; begin a rapid decline
37 Azure or navy
38 British custom
39 Ill-will
40 Verse writers
41 Zigzag skiing
43 Instructed
44 Floor pad
45 Island nation near Sicily
46 Frequently
49 Steeple
51 Kids' running game
54 Sin
56 __ one's time; wait
57 Social misfit
58 Small weight
59 Leak out
60 Candy store chain
61 Say hello to
62 Afternoon hour

DOWN 
1 Forest trees
2 Like a give-and-take relationship
3 Linear measures: abbr.
4 Fight against
5 Still breathing
6 Not bananas
7 Frosted
8 Black or Baltic
9 Request a second trial
10 Misfortunes
11 Encounter
12 Disrespectful talk
13 Fond du __, WI
18 Arrogance
20 Apple computers
23 Handsome young man
24 Pharmacy orders, for short
25 Sandy grit
26 Asks nosy questions
27 Commanded
28 Unproven charge
29 Canker sore site
31 __ milk; nonfat drink
32 Hole in the ground
34 Word before Virginia
36 Blemish
37 Boxing match
39 Street talk
40 Ashen
42 Make __; atone
43 Dartboard
45 Chop finely
46 Possesses
47 Complimentary
48 __ up; shredded
49 Like lemons
50 Yearn
52 Tool with a blade
53 Word of mild surprise
55 Greyhound, e.g.
56 Word that startles

 

Wander Words answers: May 15, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: PATRICKDEMPSEY (Patrick Dempsey)
Path: (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)

