Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Cook in oil 4 Place of refuge 9 Shoots carefully 13 Told a whopper 14 Locale 15 Entreaty 16 Rainbows 17 Tropical fruits 19 TV crime drama series 20 Changed addresses 21 Relaxes 22 __ out; get rid of gradually 24 Actress Sara 25 Evergreen tree 27 Pandemonium 30 Numbered golf clubs 31 Digger's tool 33 Depressed 35 Promise's partner, in phrase 36 Hit the __; begin a rapid decline 37 Azure or navy 38 British custom 39 Ill-will 40 Verse writers 41 Zigzag skiing 43 Instructed 44 Floor pad 45 Island nation near Sicily 46 Frequently 49 Steeple 51 Kids' running game 54 Sin 56 __ one's time; wait 57 Social misfit 58 Small weight 59 Leak out 60 Candy store chain 61 Say hello to 62 Afternoon hour

DOWN 1 Forest trees 2 Like a give-and-take relationship 3 Linear measures: abbr. 4 Fight against 5 Still breathing 6 Not bananas 7 Frosted 8 Black or Baltic 9 Request a second trial 10 Misfortunes 11 Encounter 12 Disrespectful talk 13 Fond du __, WI 18 Arrogance 20 Apple computers 23 Handsome young man 24 Pharmacy orders, for short 25 Sandy grit 26 Asks nosy questions 27 Commanded 28 Unproven charge 29 Canker sore site 31 __ milk; nonfat drink 32 Hole in the ground 34 Word before Virginia 36 Blemish 37 Boxing match 39 Street talk 40 Ashen 42 Make __; atone 43 Dartboard 45 Chop finely 46 Possesses 47 Complimentary 48 __ up; shredded 49 Like lemons 50 Yearn 52 Tool with a blade 53 Word of mild surprise 55 Greyhound, e.g. 56 Word that startles

Wander Words answers: May 15, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: PATRICKDEMPSEY (Patrick Dempsey) Path: (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3)