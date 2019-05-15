Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 16, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Isn't __ to; probably won't 4 Panama hat material 9 In __; jokingly 13 Neighbor of Pakistan 15 Long for 16 Sore 17 Horse's gait 18 Become frayed 19 Facial feature 20 Fatigue 22 "The __ Ranger" 23 Military bugle call 24 Barn dinner 26 Firstborn of several 29 About to happen 34 Wetland 35 Sleeper's vision 36 Uncooked 37 Babysitter's bane 38 __ out; muffle 39 French cheese 40 __ McMuffin; fast-food breakfast 41 Levi's 42 Piece of garlic 43 Esteems 45 Flew high 46 Feasted 47 Healing ointment 48 Stylish 51 Taking into custody 56 Track-and-field event 57 Some SeaWorld performers 58 Lunchtime 60 "One Flew __ the Cuckoo's Nest" 61 Two strokes under par 62 Cowboy Autry 63 Moistens 64 Gown 65 Actor Ayres

DOWN 1 Feel rotten 2 Front of a ship 3 Sticky strip 4 Study material for an actor 5 Prefix for formed or fixed 6 Rant and __; carry on 7 5th & Pennsylvania: abbr. 8 Cardiff resident 9 Actress Smith 10 Repeat exactly 11 Lower leg part 12 Actress Daly 14 Most orderly 21 Impulsive 25 Goal; ambition 26 Glowing bit of coal 27 By and __; on the whole 28 Tows along behind 29 Actor Jeremy 30 Kitten cries 31 Mistake 32 Innocently trusting 33 Rough woolen fabric 35 "Phooey!" 38 No longer with us 39 Pointing the finger at 41 New York athlete 42 Barn youngster 44 Indiana team 45 Talks back 47 With __ on; eagerly 48 Noisy bird 49 "'Tis better to __ loved and lost…" 50 Popular rapper 52 Raise, as kids 53 In a __; furious 54 Christmas carol 55 "__ with the Wind" 59 Word in 4 U.S. state names

Wander Words answers: May 16, 2019

Category: Famous Voices Answer: DANNYDEVITOASPHIL (Danny DeVito as Phil) Path: (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)