Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 16, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 16, 2019 Updated : May 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 16, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Isn't __ to; probably won't
4 Panama hat material
9 In __; jokingly
13 Neighbor of Pakistan
15 Long for
16 Sore
17 Horse's gait
18 Become frayed
19 Facial feature
20 Fatigue
22 "The __ Ranger"
23 Military bugle call
24 Barn dinner
26 Firstborn of several
29 About to happen
34 Wetland
35 Sleeper's vision
36 Uncooked
37 Babysitter's bane
38 __ out; muffle
39 French cheese
40 __ McMuffin; fast-food breakfast
41 Levi's 
42 Piece of garlic
43 Esteems
45 Flew high
46 Feasted
47 Healing ointment
48 Stylish
51 Taking into custody
56 Track-and-field event
57 Some SeaWorld performers
58 Lunchtime
60 "One Flew __ the Cuckoo's Nest"
61 Two strokes under par
62 Cowboy Autry
63 Moistens
64 Gown
65 Actor Ayres


DOWN 
1 Feel rotten
2 Front of a ship
3 Sticky strip
4 Study material for an actor
5 Prefix for formed or fixed
6 Rant and __; carry on
7 5th & Pennsylvania: abbr.
8 Cardiff resident
9 Actress Smith
10 Repeat exactly
11 Lower leg part
12 Actress Daly
14 Most orderly
21 Impulsive
25 Goal; ambition
26 Glowing bit of coal
27 By and __; on the whole
28 Tows along behind
29 Actor Jeremy
30 Kitten cries
31 Mistake
32 Innocently trusting
33 Rough woolen fabric
35 "Phooey!"
38 No longer with us
39 Pointing the finger at
41 New York athlete
42 Barn youngster
44 Indiana team
45 Talks back
47 With __ on; eagerly
48 Noisy bird
49 "'Tis better to __ loved and lost…"
50 Popular rapper
52 Raise, as kids
53 In a __; furious
54 Christmas carol
55 "__ with the Wind"
59 Word in 4 U.S. state names

 

Wander Words answers: May 16, 2019

Category: Famous Voices
Answer: DANNYDEVITOASPHIL (Danny DeVito as Phil)
Path: (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3)

