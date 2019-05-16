Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 17, 2019

By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 17, 2019 Updated : May 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 17, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Late singer Mama __
5 Desert transport
10 Matterhorn's range
14 Bee, to Opie's pa
15 Dwelling
16 Gather crops
17 Actor Donahue
18 Zealous; ardent
20 Noticed
21 Fling
22 Extend one's subscription
23 Laziness
25 Neon or nitrogen
26 Grown up
28 __ with; tolerates
31 Decorate
32 "Uncle Miltie"
34 Allow
36 "The __, the merrier"
37 Gem
38 Play the lead role
39 Word attached to chair or pit
40 Stengel or Affleck
41 __ Haute, IN
42 Prose writings
44 Fold mark
45 "A fool and __ money are soon parted"
46 Small weights
47 "__ a Hot Tin Roof"
50 Dial or Dove 
51 Inaccurate
54 Truthful
57 Largest South African tribe
58 Primary color
59 Sweet person
60 Burden
61 __ up; arranges
62 Razz
63 Lofty poems


DOWN 
1 Felines
2 Invisible emanation
3 Blizzards
4 Pig's home
5 Author Truman
6 Embarrass
7 Velvety ground cover
8 Koch & Ames
9 Ring of flowers
10 Actor James
11 Slender
12 Liver spread
13 Gush forth
19 Give a speech
21 Having mixed feelings
24 Attract; entice
25 Seabird
26 Family member
27 Worship
28 Hunted animal
29 X-ray alternative
30 Boscs & Bartletts
32 "Porgy and __"
33 Female animal
35 Willow or yew
37 Noisy birds
38 Appear
40 Actor Sir Michael
41 Pitfall
43 Pushes roughly
44 Baby's bed
46 Al and his dad
47 Hired vehicles
48 Competent
49 Make much of
50 Long story
52 Chimney pipe
53 To-do
55 Flying mammal
56 __ of these days; eventually
57 Brooklyn tourist stop

 

Wander Words answers: May 17, 2019

Category: Famous Voices
Answer: TARASTRONGASTIMMYTURNER (Tara Strong as Timmy Turner)
Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1)

Famous Voices Answer: TARASTRONGASTIMMYTURNER (Tara Strong as Timmy Turner) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1)

 

