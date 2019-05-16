Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 17, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Late singer Mama __ 5 Desert transport 10 Matterhorn's range 14 Bee, to Opie's pa 15 Dwelling 16 Gather crops 17 Actor Donahue 18 Zealous; ardent 20 Noticed 21 Fling 22 Extend one's subscription 23 Laziness 25 Neon or nitrogen 26 Grown up 28 __ with; tolerates 31 Decorate 32 "Uncle Miltie" 34 Allow 36 "The __, the merrier" 37 Gem 38 Play the lead role 39 Word attached to chair or pit 40 Stengel or Affleck 41 __ Haute, IN 42 Prose writings 44 Fold mark 45 "A fool and __ money are soon parted" 46 Small weights 47 "__ a Hot Tin Roof" 50 Dial or Dove 51 Inaccurate 54 Truthful 57 Largest South African tribe 58 Primary color 59 Sweet person 60 Burden 61 __ up; arranges 62 Razz 63 Lofty poems

DOWN 1 Felines 2 Invisible emanation 3 Blizzards 4 Pig's home 5 Author Truman 6 Embarrass 7 Velvety ground cover 8 Koch & Ames 9 Ring of flowers 10 Actor James 11 Slender 12 Liver spread 13 Gush forth 19 Give a speech 21 Having mixed feelings 24 Attract; entice 25 Seabird 26 Family member 27 Worship 28 Hunted animal 29 X-ray alternative 30 Boscs & Bartletts 32 "Porgy and __" 33 Female animal 35 Willow or yew 37 Noisy birds 38 Appear 40 Actor Sir Michael 41 Pitfall 43 Pushes roughly 44 Baby's bed 46 Al and his dad 47 Hired vehicles 48 Competent 49 Make much of 50 Long story 52 Chimney pipe 53 To-do 55 Flying mammal 56 __ of these days; eventually 57 Brooklyn tourist stop

Wander Words answers: May 17, 2019

Category: Famous Voices Answer: TARASTRONGASTIMMYTURNER (Tara Strong as Timmy Turner) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1)