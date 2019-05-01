Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 2, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : May 02, 2019 Updated : May 02, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 2, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Geography book diagram
4 Bart's mom
9 As __ as a pancake
13 Mull __; ponder
15 Also known as
16 Hit the ceiling
17 Telegram
18 Legal
19 Items in a wallet
20 Copy
22 Gusto
23 Track-and-field event
24 Lamb bearer
26 High blood pressure danger
29 Great Plains tribe
34 Show to be true
35 "…Quoth the __ ‘Nevermore.'"
36 Galloped
37 Tardy
38 Like school binder paper
39 Unite metals by heating
40 Altar promise
41 Beauty shop
42 Irritate
43 Awful
45 Gathered crops
46 Last month: abbr.
47 Enjoy a long bath
48 File drawer, perhaps
51 To a sickening degree
56 Element whose symbol is Fe
57 Passed out cards
58 "The King and I" setting
60 Renown
61 Popeye's love
62 __ or false test
63 Black-__ peas
64 Angers
65 Cursing or coveting



DOWN 
1 Do a lawn chore
2 Fanatical
3 South American nation
4 Ill will
5 Mrs. Ralph Kramden
6 Costa __
7 Horse's pace
8 Respected highly
9 Popular Disney computer-animated film
10 Lois __; Clark Kent's love
11 Middle __; historical period
12 Quiz
14 Scold
21 Body of water
25 Obi-__ Kenobi
26 Divide
27 Swap
28 Revolving part in a motor
29 Paddled boat
30 Baker's need
31 Sleazebag
32 Bisect
33 Concluded
35 Small brook
38 __ retriever; friendly dog
39 Most frail
41 Use a straw
42 Potpie ingredients
44 __ cats and dogs; poured
45 Lines of travel
47 Soothing lotion
48 Small flute
49 Like overcast skies
50 Residence
52 Lunch spot
53 Tack
54 Haughtiness
55 Hawaiian island
59 Fellows

 

Wander Words answers: May 2, 2019

Category: Actress
Category: Animated Film
Answer: THEFOXANDTHEHOUND (The Fox and the Hound)
Path: (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Animated Film Answer: THEFOXANDTHEHOUND (The Fox and the Hound) Path: (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3)

