Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 2, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 2, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Geography book diagram 4 Bart's mom 9 As __ as a pancake 13 Mull __; ponder 15 Also known as 16 Hit the ceiling 17 Telegram 18 Legal 19 Items in a wallet 20 Copy 22 Gusto 23 Track-and-field event 24 Lamb bearer 26 High blood pressure danger 29 Great Plains tribe 34 Show to be true 35 "…Quoth the __ ‘Nevermore.'" 36 Galloped 37 Tardy 38 Like school binder paper 39 Unite metals by heating 40 Altar promise 41 Beauty shop 42 Irritate 43 Awful 45 Gathered crops 46 Last month: abbr. 47 Enjoy a long bath 48 File drawer, perhaps 51 To a sickening degree 56 Element whose symbol is Fe 57 Passed out cards 58 "The King and I" setting 60 Renown 61 Popeye's love 62 __ or false test 63 Black-__ peas 64 Angers 65 Cursing or coveting

DOWN 1 Do a lawn chore 2 Fanatical 3 South American nation 4 Ill will 5 Mrs. Ralph Kramden 6 Costa __ 7 Horse's pace 8 Respected highly 9 Popular Disney computer-animated film 10 Lois __; Clark Kent's love 11 Middle __; historical period 12 Quiz 14 Scold 21 Body of water 25 Obi-__ Kenobi 26 Divide 27 Swap 28 Revolving part in a motor 29 Paddled boat 30 Baker's need 31 Sleazebag 32 Bisect 33 Concluded 35 Small brook 38 __ retriever; friendly dog 39 Most frail 41 Use a straw 42 Potpie ingredients 44 __ cats and dogs; poured 45 Lines of travel 47 Soothing lotion 48 Small flute 49 Like overcast skies 50 Residence 52 Lunch spot 53 Tack 54 Haughtiness 55 Hawaiian island 59 Fellows

Wander Words answers: May 2, 2019

Category: Actress Category: Animated Film Answer: THEFOXANDTHEHOUND (The Fox and the Hound) Path: (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3)