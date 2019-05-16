Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 20, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 20, 2019 Updated : May 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 20, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Cry from the flock
4 Thing worth having
9 Buddy
13 __ with; become attached to
14 Window covering
15 Submarine sandwich
16 Boycotts
17 Songfests
19 George Eads TV series
20 Breezy
21 Rattled
22 Stable resident
24 Part of every week: abbr.
25 Piano style
27 Ford and Close
30 Steve or Marty
31 Dinner course
33 Stop __ dime
35 Bering & North
36 Composer George M. __
37 "When You Wish Upon a __"
38 Panama or fedora
39 Wide
40 __ with; make eyes at
41 Fraud
43 Worcestershire & others
44 Phone inventor's initials
45 __ in; enter uninvited
46 Pebble
49 Rub enough to make sore
51 As cool __ cucumber
54 Cave in
56 Border on
57 Work animals
58 Walkways
59 Run away
60 Dinner drink
61 Has a __ tooth; loves desserts
62 One of the Kennedys


DOWN 
1 Deadly critters
2 Wipe out completely
3 Promos
4 Lend a hand
5 Glow
6 Beach surface
7 Not at ease
8 Pekoe or oolong
9 Poland's most famous composer
10 Egg producers
11 Strong desire
12 Lion's share
13 UK network
18 Enticed
20 Architect Christopher
23 Smallest bills
24 Caramel-topped custard
25 Girl Scout's accessory
26 Beg
27 Pleased
28 Obvious
29 Booby trap
31 Chimney flue coating
32 __ moment; instant of realization
34 __ and crafts
36 Baby's bed
37 Punch
39 Father children
40 Rider's payment
42 Collie or coyote
43 Least risky
45 Wash
46 Flat-bottomed boat
47 Cab
48 Ajar
49 Talon
50 Abhor
52 Took to court
53 Dined
55 Parcel delivery svc.
56 Toward a ship's rear

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: May 20, 2019

Category: Animal
Answer: HOWLERMONKEY (Howler Monkey)
Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

Animal Answer: HOWLERMONKEY (Howler Monkey) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

 

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries