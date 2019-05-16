Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 20, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Cry from the flock 4 Thing worth having 9 Buddy 13 __ with; become attached to 14 Window covering 15 Submarine sandwich 16 Boycotts 17 Songfests 19 George Eads TV series 20 Breezy 21 Rattled 22 Stable resident 24 Part of every week: abbr. 25 Piano style 27 Ford and Close 30 Steve or Marty 31 Dinner course 33 Stop __ dime 35 Bering & North 36 Composer George M. __ 37 "When You Wish Upon a __" 38 Panama or fedora 39 Wide 40 __ with; make eyes at 41 Fraud 43 Worcestershire & others 44 Phone inventor's initials 45 __ in; enter uninvited 46 Pebble 49 Rub enough to make sore 51 As cool __ cucumber 54 Cave in 56 Border on 57 Work animals 58 Walkways 59 Run away 60 Dinner drink 61 Has a __ tooth; loves desserts 62 One of the Kennedys

DOWN 1 Deadly critters 2 Wipe out completely 3 Promos 4 Lend a hand 5 Glow 6 Beach surface 7 Not at ease 8 Pekoe or oolong 9 Poland's most famous composer 10 Egg producers 11 Strong desire 12 Lion's share 13 UK network 18 Enticed 20 Architect Christopher 23 Smallest bills 24 Caramel-topped custard 25 Girl Scout's accessory 26 Beg 27 Pleased 28 Obvious 29 Booby trap 31 Chimney flue coating 32 __ moment; instant of realization 34 __ and crafts 36 Baby's bed 37 Punch 39 Father children 40 Rider's payment 42 Collie or coyote 43 Least risky 45 Wash 46 Flat-bottomed boat 47 Cab 48 Ajar 49 Talon 50 Abhor 52 Took to court 53 Dined 55 Parcel delivery svc. 56 Toward a ship's rear

Wander Words answers: May 20, 2019

Category: Animal Answer: HOWLERMONKEY (Howler Monkey) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)