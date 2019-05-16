Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 21, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Mischief-maker 4 Hope chest wood 9 Prefix for enemy or angel 13 Meander 15 Barcelona buddy 16 Sickly-looking 17 Casino game 18 __ hoot; care 19 Jungle beast 20 Illogical 22 Chances 23 Actor Sinise 24 Conway or Curry 26 Tempests 29 Tibia 34 Attempts 35 Thick board 36 Have a bug 37 Small brook 38 Fire bell's noise 39 Mr. Flintstone 40 Broke one's fast 41 Candid 42 Portion 43 Selling on the street 45 Cattleman 46 Mai tai ingredient 47 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage 48 Walk the floor 51 Suggest indirectly 56 Da Vinci's paintings 57 Wanderer 58 Decays 60 __ and cons 61 Make amends 62 Ridicule 63 Catch sight of 64 Permissible 65 "…Hallowed be __ name…"

DOWN 1 Annoy 2 Namesakes of a Stooge 3 Window piece 4 Basketball players 5 Post or Brontë 6 Shabby nightclub 7 Grows old 8 Cooking in an oven, often 9 With __; confidently 10 Bug spray 11 Clumsy fellow 12 Female birds 14 No purebred 21 Houston & Elliott 25 Printer owner's purchase 26 Satchel feature 27 Like a cliché 28 Lubricated 29 Street talk 30 Baseball's Aaron 31 Rowed 32 Female relative 33 Firstborn of two 35 Think ahead 38 Felon 39 Gun 41 Reason to call in sick 42 Neighbor of Bolivia 44 Like formal wear 45 "Messiah" composer 47 Prince Harry's mum 48 Leo XIII or Pius X 49 Broadcasts 50 Clippety-__ 52 Short letter 53 Air pollution 54 Tap the horn 55 Carve in glass 59 __ blue; pastel color

Wander Words answers: May 21, 2019

Category: Athlete Answer: PLAXICOBURRESS (Plaxico Burress) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)