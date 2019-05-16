Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 21, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 21, 2019 Updated : May 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 21, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Mischief-maker
4 Hope chest wood
9 Prefix for enemy or angel
13 Meander
15 Barcelona buddy
16 Sickly-looking
17 Casino game
18 __ hoot; care
19 Jungle beast
20 Illogical
22 Chances
23 Actor Sinise
24 Conway or Curry
26 Tempests
29 Tibia
34 Attempts
35 Thick board
36 Have a bug
37 Small brook
38 Fire bell's noise
39 Mr. Flintstone
40 Broke one's fast
41 Candid
42 Portion
43 Selling on the street
45 Cattleman
46 Mai tai ingredient
47 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage
48 Walk the floor
51 Suggest indirectly
56 Da Vinci's paintings
57 Wanderer
58 Decays
60 __ and cons
61 Make amends
62 Ridicule
63 Catch sight of
64 Permissible
65 "…Hallowed be __ name…"


DOWN 
1 Annoy
2 Namesakes of a Stooge
3 Window piece
4 Basketball players
5 Post or Brontë
6 Shabby nightclub
7 Grows old
8 Cooking in an oven, often
9 With __; confidently
10 Bug spray
11 Clumsy fellow
12 Female birds
14 No purebred
21 Houston & Elliott
25 Printer owner's purchase
26 Satchel feature
27 Like a cliché
28 Lubricated
29 Street talk
30 Baseball's Aaron
31 Rowed
32 Female relative
33 Firstborn of two
35 Think ahead
38 Felon
39 Gun
41 Reason to call in sick
42 Neighbor of Bolivia
44 Like formal wear
45 "Messiah" composer
47 Prince Harry's mum
48 Leo XIII or Pius X
49 Broadcasts
50 Clippety-__
52 Short letter
53 Air pollution
54 Tap the horn
55 Carve in glass
59 __ blue; pastel color

 

Wander Words answers: May 21, 2019

Category: Athlete
Answer: PLAXICOBURRESS (Plaxico Burress)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

Athlete Answer: PLAXICOBURRESS (Plaxico Burress) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

 

