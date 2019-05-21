Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 22, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Little jumps 5 Egyptian dam 10 Shine 14 Cosmonaut Gagarin 15 Rent long-term 16 Molten rock 17 Experts 18 Competitive runner 20 19th letter 21 20th-century U.S. president 22 Chris with a racket 23 Deserves 25 Daisy __; L'il Abner's love 26 Holy 28 Large marine mammal 31 Cease-fire 32 Chess pieces 34 Carping spouse 36 Part of B.A. 37 Paddled boat 38 Old Maid or Parcheesi 39 Word meant to startle 40 Thinks deeply 41 Private teacher 42 Yuletide decoration 44 Small, feisty rooster 45 Commit perjury 46 Sri __ 47 Colorado resort 50 Anthem 51 ABC competitor 54 Rice or Brown 57 Equestrian's command 58 Mum to Prince George 59 Vital artery 60 Steerer's place 61 Stretch across 62 Boxer Mike 63 Probability

DOWN 1 Excessive publicity 2 "__ is not to reason why…" 3 District attorney 4 Lisa, to Bart 5 __ Joy; candy bar 6 Department store chain 7 Beaver's dad 8 As flat __ pancake 9 Trawler's item 10 Actor Danny 11 "Penny __"; Beatles song 12 __ easy; egg orderer's request 13 Reason to buy Compound W 19 Makes well 21 Unrestrained 24 Circle portions 25 Create 26 Puncture 27 As straight as an __ 28 Wines and dines 29 Not connected to anything 30 Pacific island nation 32 Measles symptom 33 Small number 35 Bit of bacteria 37 As __ as a button 38 Disgusting residue 40 Northeastern U.S. state 41 Orangey drink 43 Soccer team 44 Sprawling tree 46 Game of chance 47 Diving seabirds 48 In a __; instantly 49 Pocket bread 50 Gentlemen 52 Daring 53 Snead & Waterston 55 Traitor 56 __ sauce; teriyaki marinade 57 "He __ hesitates is lost"

Wander Words answers: May 22, 2019

Category: Film Answer: BATMANVSSUPERMAN (Batman vs. Superman) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1)