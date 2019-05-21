Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 22, 2019

By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 22, 2019 Updated : May 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 22, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Little jumps
5 Egyptian dam
10 Shine
14 Cosmonaut Gagarin
15 Rent long-term
16 Molten rock
17 Experts
18 Competitive runner
20 19th letter
21 20th-century U.S. president
22 Chris with a racket
23 Deserves
25 Daisy __; L'il Abner's love
26 Holy
28 Large marine mammal
31 Cease-fire
32 Chess pieces
34 Carping spouse
36 Part of B.A.
37 Paddled boat
38 Old Maid or Parcheesi
39 Word meant to startle
40 Thinks deeply
41 Private teacher
42 Yuletide decoration
44 Small, feisty rooster
45 Commit perjury
46 Sri __
47 Colorado resort
50 Anthem
51 ABC competitor
54 Rice or Brown
57 Equestrian's command
58 Mum to Prince George
59 Vital artery
60 Steerer's place
61 Stretch across
62 Boxer Mike
63 Probability

DOWN 
1 Excessive publicity
2 "__ is not to reason why…"
3 District attorney
4 Lisa, to Bart
5 __ Joy; candy bar
6 Department store chain
7 Beaver's dad
8 As flat __ pancake
9 Trawler's item
10 Actor Danny
11 "Penny __"; Beatles song
12 __ easy; egg orderer's request
13 Reason to buy Compound W
19 Makes well
21 Unrestrained
24 Circle portions
25 Create
26 Puncture
27 As straight as an __
28 Wines and dines
29 Not connected to anything
30 Pacific island nation
32 Measles symptom
33 Small number
35 Bit of bacteria
37 As __ as a button
38 Disgusting residue
40 Northeastern U.S. state
41 Orangey drink
43 Soccer team
44 Sprawling tree
46 Game of chance
47 Diving seabirds
48 In a __; instantly
49 Pocket bread
50 Gentlemen
52 Daring
53 Snead & Waterston
55 Traitor
56 __ sauce; teriyaki marinade
57 "He __ hesitates is lost"

 

Wander Words answers: May 22, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: BATMANVSSUPERMAN (Batman vs. Superman)
Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1)

