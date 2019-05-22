Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 23, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 23, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Farm animals 5 Flat caps 9 Trade 13 Think __; verbalize feelings 15 Funny person 16 Rob Reiner's dad 17 Ms. Zellweger 18 Emergency vehicle 20 Group of whales 21 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy. 23 First First Lady 24 Chosen few 26 English channel 27 Butter or jam 29 Snoozes 32 Boundary 33 Salesman's pitch 35 Steal from 37 Wood choppers 38 Pierces 39 "From __ to Eternity" 40 Brooch 41 Leg parts 42 Bank vaults 43 Engraver 45 __ from; talks out of 46 Chat room laugh 47 One of the 12 Apostles 48 Chaperone 51 Suffix for respond or insist 52 Shade tree 55 Unfinished business 58 Bert's buddy 60 Curly cabbage 61 Chess piece 62 Ran fast 63 Argument 64 Stick around 65 Ties the knot

DOWN 1 Nag 2 Blue Bonnet or Parkay 3 Sense of awe 4 Girl's nickname 5 Characteristic 6 Objective 7 Unruly crowd 8 Trips 9 Hard to find 10 Desire 11 Part of a foot 12 Tearful request 14 Team loss 19 Can wrapper 22 File drawer, perhaps 25 Garlands 27 Swat 28 Mischievous sprite 29 Bro and sis 30 First choice 31 More miffed 33 Recipe verb 34 Skillet 36 Mrs. Truman 38 Havens 39 Detest 41 Coast 42 Large bird dog 44 Clothes storage area 45 Comfy room 47 Irritating 48 BPOE folks 49 Cleansing bar 50 Soft drink 53 Was dishonest 54 Prescriptions, for short 56 "All that glitters is __ gold" 57 __ slow burn; get furious 59 __ deal; unfair treatment

Wander Words answers: May 23, 2019

Category: Film Answer: SOLOASTARWARSSTORY (Solo: A Star Wars Story) Path: (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2)