Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 23, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 23, 2019 Updated : May 23, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 23, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Farm animals
5 Flat caps
9 Trade
13 Think __; verbalize feelings 
15 Funny person
16 Rob Reiner's dad
17 Ms. Zellweger
18 Emergency vehicle
20 Group of whales
21 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.
23 First First Lady
24 Chosen few
26 English channel
27 Butter or jam
29 Snoozes
32 Boundary
33 Salesman's pitch
35 Steal from
37 Wood choppers
38 Pierces
39 "From __ to Eternity"
40 Brooch
41 Leg parts
42 Bank vaults
43 Engraver
45 __ from; talks out of
46 Chat room laugh
47 One of the 12 Apostles
48 Chaperone
51 Suffix for respond or insist
52 Shade tree
55 Unfinished business
58 Bert's buddy
60 Curly cabbage
61 Chess piece
62 Ran fast
63 Argument
64 Stick around
65 Ties the knot

DOWN 
1 Nag
2 Blue Bonnet or Parkay
3 Sense of awe
4 Girl's nickname
5 Characteristic
6 Objective
7 Unruly crowd
8 Trips
9 Hard to find
10 Desire
11 Part of a foot
12 Tearful request
14 Team loss
19 Can wrapper
22 File drawer, perhaps
25 Garlands
27 Swat
28 Mischievous sprite
29 Bro and sis
30 First choice
31 More miffed
33 Recipe verb
34 Skillet
36 Mrs. Truman
38 Havens
39 Detest
41 Coast
42 Large bird dog
44 Clothes storage area
45 Comfy room
47 Irritating
48 BPOE folks
49 Cleansing bar
50 Soft drink
53 Was dishonest
54 Prescriptions, for short
56 "All that glitters is __ gold"
57 __ slow burn; get furious
59 __ deal; unfair treatment

 

Wander Words answers: May 23, 2019

Category: Film
Answer: SOLOASTARWARSSTORY (Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Path: (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2)

