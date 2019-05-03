Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 3, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Buzzi or Ginsburg 5 European range 9 Small store 13 Plant pest 15 Mortgage, for one 16 "Penny __"; Beatles hit 17 Steed 18 Stupidity 20 __-cone; icy treat 21 Deadly critter 23 Singer Stevie 24 Repasts 26 Right off the __; immediately 27 Partial refund to the buyer 29 Man of the cloth 32 Ascended 33 Misses 35 Squealer 37 Nearly all 38 Of the kidneys 39 Rind 40 Sorority letter 41 Cocky; bubbly 42 Therefore 43 Hold in high regard 45 Giggle 46 Pale 47 Lively dance 48 No-nonsense 51 Ram's mate 52 Org. for Knicks & Nuggets 55 Unfinished business 58 Low point 60 Border on 61 Chess piece 62 Insurance policy seller 63 New York team 64 Hang around 65 Chances

DOWN 1 Stadium shouts 2 "Once __ a time…" 3 Dangerous blood clot condition 4 "__ Girl Friday"; Cary Grant film 5 Assumed name 6 Journal 7 Skillet 8 Escalate rapidly 9 Diagonals 10 __ over; deliver 11 __ more; again 12 Look searchingly 14 Formal argument 19 Laughs loudly 22 Vaudevillian Olsen 25 Vane direction 27 Freeway exit 28 Jagged 29 Say a rosary, e.g. 30 Generous 31 Family tree member 33 Bit of bacteria 34 Cuttlefish secretion 36 Delight 38 Goes in again 39 Quick glance 41 Traquillity 42 U.S. state capital 44 Distorts 45 Disabled car's need 47 Annoying 48 Close angrily 49 "Oh, __ in England…" (Robert Browning) 50 Disastrous defeat 53 Tie up 54 Painting & dancing 56 "__ on your life!" 57 __ number on; treat badly 59 Not long __; recently

Wander Words answers: May 3, 2019

Category: Film Fusion Answer: GOSSIPGIRLWITHTHEDRAGONTATTOO (Gossip Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 5), (1, 5)