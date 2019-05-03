Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 3, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : May 03, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 3, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Buzzi or Ginsburg
5 European range
9 Small store
13 Plant pest
15 Mortgage, for one
16 "Penny __"; Beatles hit
17 Steed
18 Stupidity
20 __-cone; icy treat
21 Deadly critter
23 Singer Stevie
24 Repasts
26 Right off the __; immediately
27 Partial refund to the buyer
29 Man of the cloth
32 Ascended
33 Misses
35 Squealer
37 Nearly all
38 Of the kidneys
39 Rind
40 Sorority letter
41 Cocky; bubbly
42 Therefore
43 Hold in high regard
45 Giggle
46 Pale
47 Lively dance
48 No-nonsense
51 Ram's mate
52 Org. for Knicks & Nuggets
55 Unfinished business
58 Low point
60 Border on
61 Chess piece
62 Insurance policy seller
63 New York team
64 Hang around
65 Chances




DOWN 
1 Stadium shouts
2 "Once __ a time…"
3 Dangerous blood clot condition
4 "__ Girl Friday"; Cary Grant film
5 Assumed name
6 Journal
7 Skillet
8 Escalate rapidly
9 Diagonals
10 __ over; deliver
11 __ more; again
12 Look searchingly
14 Formal argument
19 Laughs loudly
22 Vaudevillian Olsen
25 Vane direction
27 Freeway exit
28 Jagged
29 Say a rosary, e.g.
30 Generous
31 Family tree member
33 Bit of bacteria
34 Cuttlefish secretion
36 Delight
38 Goes in again
39 Quick glance
41 Traquillity
42 U.S. state capital
44 Distorts
45 Disabled car's need
47 Annoying
48 Close angrily
49 "Oh, __ in England…" (Robert Browning)
50 Disastrous defeat
53 Tie up
54 Painting & dancing
56 "__ on your life!"
57 __ number on; treat badly
59 Not long __; recently

 

Wander Words answers: May 3, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: GOSSIPGIRLWITHTHEDRAGONTATTOO (Gossip Girl With the Dragon Tattoo)
Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 5), (1, 5)

Wander Words answer: Category: Film Fusion Answer: GOSSIPGIRLWITHTHEDRAGONTATTOO (Gossip Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 5), (1, 5)



		


		
