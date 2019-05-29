Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 30, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 30, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Shortest month: abbr. 4 Enlarges a hole 9 Other __; besides 13 Revise text 15 Do very well 16 As __ as hens' teeth 17 Facts & figures 18 __ Barbara, CA 19 Forest animals 20 Cruel 22 Finest 23 Powerful wind 24 Gardening tool 26 "Sesame __" 29 Decals 34 "__ all, folks!" 35 Contaminate 36 Lil Wayne's music 37 Circle portions 38 __ to and fro; oscillated 39 Robe for Caesar 40 Buzzer 41 Leaning 42 West Point pupil 43 Silty residue 45 Hug 46 Not yet refined 47 City in western Germany 48 Additionally 51 Worship; reverence 56 Rivers or Collins 57 Overnight dance parties 58 Pompously self-satisfied 60 Qualified 61 Special goody 62 Animal pelt 63 Film critic Rex 64 Transmits 65 20th letter

DOWN 1 Nourished 2 Mild yellow cheese 3 __ someone's head off; attack verbally 4 Refuse to comply 5 Praise; glorify 6 Undesirable spots 7 New York team 8 Making wide cuts 9 "Jeopardy!" host 10 Vigorous 11 Boats like Noah's 12 Home in the branches 14 Dartboards 21 Signals to actors 25 Fall month: abbr. 26 Uses a dagger 27 Midafternoon 28 Ran fast 29 __ Ste. Marie 30 Slight coloring 31 Wear away 32 Hits the ceiling 33 Quarrels 35 Bed size 38 James & Martha 39 Sully 41 "I __ Man of Constant Sorrow" 42 Isn't able to 44 Pressed 45 Seashores 47 Bakery purchase 48 Slightly open 49 Frontal __; part of the brain 50 Store event 52 Show boldness 53 Microwave, e.g. 54 Take out 55 Naked 59 "__ whiz!"

Wander Words answers: May 30, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: ROCKETMANINTHEMIRROR (Rocket Man in the Mirror) Path: (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3)