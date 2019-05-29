Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 30, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 30, 2019 Updated : May 30, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 30, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Shortest month: abbr.
4 Enlarges a hole
9 Other __; besides
13 Revise text
15 Do very well
16 As __ as hens' teeth
17 Facts & figures
18 __ Barbara, CA
19 Forest animals
20 Cruel
22 Finest
23 Powerful wind
24 Gardening tool
26 "Sesame __"
29 Decals
34 "__ all, folks!"
35 Contaminate
36 Lil Wayne's music
37 Circle portions
38 __ to and fro; oscillated
39 Robe for Caesar
40 Buzzer
41 Leaning
42 West Point pupil
43 Silty residue
45 Hug
46 Not yet refined
47 City in western Germany
48 Additionally
51 Worship; reverence
56 Rivers or Collins
57 Overnight dance parties
58 Pompously self-satisfied
60 Qualified
61 Special goody
62 Animal pelt
63 Film critic Rex
64 Transmits
65 20th letter



DOWN 
1 Nourished
2 Mild yellow cheese
3 __ someone's head off; attack verbally
4 Refuse to comply
5 Praise; glorify
6 Undesirable spots
7 New York team
8 Making wide cuts
9 "Jeopardy!" host
10 Vigorous
11 Boats like Noah's
12 Home in the branches
14 Dartboards
21 Signals to actors
25 Fall month: abbr.
26 Uses a dagger
27 Midafternoon
28 Ran fast
29 __ Ste. Marie
30 Slight coloring
31 Wear away
32 Hits the ceiling
33 Quarrels
35 Bed size
38 James & Martha
39 Sully
41 "I __ Man of Constant Sorrow"
42 Isn't able to
44 Pressed
45 Seashores
47 Bakery purchase
48 Slightly open
49 Frontal __; part of the brain
50 Store event
52 Show boldness
53 Microwave, e.g.
54 Take out
55 Naked
59 "__ whiz!"

 

Wander Words answers: May 30, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: ROCKETMANINTHEMIRROR (Rocket Man in the Mirror)
Path: (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3)

