Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 31, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 31, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Hemingway's "The Sun __ Rises" 5 Play a guitar 10 Treaty 14 Circular cracker 15 "There's no such __ as a free lunch" 16 Hawaiian tourist's event 17 Neighbor of Yemen 18 Reparation; pay 20 Potato's cousin 21 Popular magazine of past decades 22 Sworn statements 23 Burst forth 25 Yrbk. section 26 Prior to 28 Most recent 31 Give a speech 32 Kitten's cries 34 Golf term 36 "__ upon a time…" 37 Baez & Lunden 38 South American nation 39 Man's accessory 40 Spray for insects 41 Esau's twin 42 Fisher & Cantor 44 Title for Mayberry's Barney Fife 45 Knock 46 Part of a flower 47 Sink 50 Cries from the flock 51 Jolson & Hirt 54 Frank; honest 57 Staircase piece 58 Adhesive 59 Up to the time that 60 "See no evil, __ no evil…" 61 Peddle 62 Unkempt 63 Notice

DOWN 1 Chips __!; Nabisco cookies 2 __ beans 3 Embarrassed 4 Ending for ball or bass 5 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag 6 Burglary 7 Houston university 8 Family card game 9 "Doctor Zhivago" production co. 10 Polite person's word 11 Dad's sister 12 Singer Johnny 13 U.S. voting day: abbr. 19 Harbor towns 21 Entice; tempt 24 Learn by __; memorize 25 Film about a shark 26 Cowboy's shoe 27 Pyle or Kovacs 28 Yearn 29 Hazards a guess 30 Fortune-teller's deck 32 Unruly crowds 33 __ de cologne 35 July's birthstone 37 Army vehicle 38 One of the Three Bears 40 Keaton or Sawyer 41 New York team 43 Foolish talk 44 Fatal 46 Capital city in Europe 47 Sacks 48 Competent 49 Aretha's music 50 Flying mammals 52 Jump 53 Nimble 55 Vagabond 56 1/3 + 2/3 57 "Murder, __ Wrote"

Wander Words answers: May 31, 2019

Category: TV Show Answer: UNBREAKABLEKIMMYSCHMIDT (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2)