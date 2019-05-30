Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 31, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 31, 2019 Updated : May 31, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 31, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Hemingway's "The Sun __ Rises"
5 Play a guitar
10 Treaty
14 Circular cracker
15 "There's no such __ as a free lunch"
16 Hawaiian tourist's event
17 Neighbor of Yemen
18 Reparation; pay
20 Potato's cousin
21 Popular magazine of past decades
22 Sworn statements
23 Burst forth
25 Yrbk. section
26 Prior to
28 Most recent
31 Give a speech
32 Kitten's cries
34 Golf term
36 "__ upon a time…"
37 Baez & Lunden
38 South American nation
39 Man's accessory
40 Spray for insects
41 Esau's twin
42 Fisher & Cantor
44 Title for Mayberry's Barney Fife
45 Knock
46 Part of a flower
47 Sink
50 Cries from the flock
51 Jolson & Hirt
54 Frank; honest
57 Staircase piece
58 Adhesive
59 Up to the time that
60 "See no evil, __ no evil…"
61 Peddle
62 Unkempt
63 Notice


DOWN 
1 Chips __!; Nabisco cookies
2 __ beans
3 Embarrassed
4 Ending for ball or bass
5 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag
6 Burglary
7 Houston university
8 Family card game
9 "Doctor Zhivago" production co.
10 Polite person's word
11 Dad's sister
12 Singer Johnny
13 U.S. voting day: abbr.
19 Harbor towns
21 Entice; tempt
24 Learn by __; memorize
25 Film about a shark
26 Cowboy's shoe
27 Pyle or Kovacs
28 Yearn
29 Hazards a guess
30 Fortune-teller's deck
32 Unruly crowds
33 __ de cologne
35 July's birthstone
37 Army vehicle
38 One of the Three Bears
40 Keaton or Sawyer
41 New York team
43 Foolish talk
44 Fatal
46 Capital city in Europe
47 Sacks
48 Competent
49 Aretha's music
50 Flying mammals
52 Jump
53 Nimble
55 Vagabond
56 1/3 + 2/3
57 "Murder, __ Wrote"

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: May 31, 2019

Category: TV Show
Answer: UNBREAKABLEKIMMYSCHMIDT (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2)

TV Show Answer: UNBREAKABLEKIMMYSCHMIDT (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2)

 

Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries