Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 6, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Flower-to-be 4 Nonconformist 9 TV's "__ the Boss?" 13 __ off; repel 14 Banishment 15 "__ today, gone tomorrow" 16 Keep __ on; watch closely 17 Common cause of foodborne illness 19 __ to; because of 20 Ridicules 21 Williams & Griffith 22 Slanted 24 Facial twitch 25 Chide 27 Joan or Melissa 30 Modify 31 In the __ of life; at one's peak 33 Chicken __ king 35 Curved bones 36 Highways 37 Goulash 38 Org. for Rams & Raiders 39 Soft creamy candy 40 Fonda, Falk or Finch 41 Longs 43 Century 21 or RE/MAX 44 Pugs or pointer 45 "__ makes waste" 46 Flower stalks 49 Hair braid 51 Endeavor 54 Disloyal to one's nation 56 On the house 57 Boot out of office 58 One's strong point 59 Boys 60 Moistens 61 __ up; tallied 62 Walk-__; some NYC apartments

DOWN 1 Actor Bridges 2 Too much to tolerate 3 Dentist's letters 4 Install new shoe bottoms 5 Precise 6 Cheat out of something 7 Rapidly growing trees 8 Name for 13 popes 9 From what place 10 __ up; delayed 11 Busy French airport 12 Black & Baltic 13 Floral wire service 18 Unsuspecting 20 Hand protector 23 Military bugle call 24 McGraw & Allen 25 Horse shelter 26 Enlighten; uplift 27 "Ticket to __"; Beatles song 28 Rickety old car 29 Winter forecast 31 Snow peas & okra 32 Cleaning cloth 34 Twisted; askew 36 Ladder piece 37 Chair or stool 39 Work on a cake 40 Pain in the neck 42 Fesses up 43 Elevated 45 Terre __, IN 46 Store away 47 Tried and __; trustworthy 48 Vane direction 49 Nudge 50 "The __ is my shepherd…" (Ps. 23) 52 Skelton & Barber 53 Affirmative 55 One __ kind; unique thing 56 Reason to take Mucinex

Wander Words answers: May 6, 2019

Category: Singer Answer: LEONARDCOHEN (Leonard Cohen) Path: (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)