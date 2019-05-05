Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 6, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : May 06, 2019 Updated : May 06, 2019
ACROSS
1 Flower-to-be
4 Nonconformist
9 TV's "__ the Boss?"
13 __ off; repel
14 Banishment
15 "__ today, gone tomorrow"
16 Keep __ on; watch closely
17 Common cause of foodborne illness
19 __ to; because of
20 Ridicules
21 Williams & Griffith
22 Slanted
24 Facial twitch
25 Chide
27 Joan or Melissa
30 Modify
31 In the __ of life; at one's peak
33 Chicken __ king
35 Curved bones
36 Highways
37 Goulash
38 Org. for Rams & Raiders
39 Soft creamy candy
40 Fonda, Falk or Finch
41 Longs
43 Century 21 or RE/MAX
44 Pugs or pointer
45 "__ makes waste"
46 Flower stalks
49 Hair braid
51 Endeavor
54 Disloyal to one's nation
56 On the house
57 Boot out of office
58 One's strong point
59 Boys
60 Moistens
61 __ up; tallied
62 Walk-__; some NYC apartments

DOWN 
1 Actor Bridges
2 Too much to tolerate
3 Dentist's letters
4 Install new shoe bottoms
5 Precise
6 Cheat out of something
7 Rapidly growing trees
8 Name for 13 popes
9 From what place
10 __ up; delayed
11 Busy French airport
12 Black & Baltic
13 Floral wire service
18 Unsuspecting
20 Hand protector
23 Military bugle call
24 McGraw & Allen
25 Horse shelter
26 Enlighten; uplift
27 "Ticket to __"; Beatles song
28 Rickety old car
29 Winter forecast
31 Snow peas & okra
32 Cleaning cloth
34 Twisted; askew
36 Ladder piece
37 Chair or stool
39 Work on a cake
40 Pain in the neck
42 Fesses up
43 Elevated
45 Terre __, IN
46 Store away
47 Tried and __; trustworthy
48 Vane direction
49 Nudge
50 "The __ is my shepherd…" (Ps. 23)
52 Skelton & Barber
53 Affirmative
55 One __ kind; unique thing
56 Reason to take Mucinex

 

Wander Words answers: May 6, 2019

Category: Singer
Answer: LEONARDCOHEN (Leonard Cohen)
Path: (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)

