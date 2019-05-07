Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 8, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Thrilled 5 Island nation near Sicily 10 "Get lost!" 14 Frontal __; part of the brain 15 Just right 16 Explorer Marco 17 Flows back 18 Writer's submission 20 And not 21 Cold sore sites 22 Wash off shampoo 23 Royal decree 25 Nickname for Margaret 26 Shanties 28 Rest period 31 Bring together 32 Place for rouge 34 Laundry soap 36 Beef or pork 37 Clip wool 38 Suffix for lament or laugh 39 Cauldron 40 Displeased look 41 Soviet labor camp 42 Guy 44 Walks leisurely 45 Cereal bit 46 Football kicks 47 Discarded remnant 50 On the __; increasing 51 Vitality 54 Downtown thoroughfare 57 Lion's cry 58 At __; instantly 59 Small weight 60 Israeli dance 61 Equipment 62 Word of welcome 63 "I __ Have Eyes for You"

DOWN 1 Singer Campbell 2 Gray wolf 3 Shorten 4 __ Moines 5 Copycats 6 Alter to make fit 7 Camera's eye 8 Plato's "T" 9 Capone & others 10 Bits of parsley 11 Quarter, for one 12 "Heidi" setting 13 Carry 19 Stream 21 Mrs. Herman Munster 24 Skillful 25 Wharf 26 Camel's feature 27 __ these days; eventually 28 Marine mammal 29 Recipe amount 30 Ease, as another's fears 32 Food, slangily 33 Chop down 35 Table supports 37 Aberdeen native 38 Vienna's nation: abbr. 40 Swats 41 Long __; absent for quite awhile 43 Car to use temporarily 44 Pass __; be accepted 46 Bit of a jigsaw puzzle 47 Air pollution 48 Candy __; Yuletide sweet 49 Costa __ 50 Monthly expense 52 James __ Jones 53 Pastor's advice 55 __ the line; obey 56 __ into; meet unexpectedly 57 Fraternity letter

Wander Words answers: May 8, 2019

Category: Band Answer: THEWHITESTRIPES (The White Stripes) Path: (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (2, 4)