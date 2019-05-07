Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 8, 2019

Crossword

ACROSS
1 Thrilled
5 Island nation near Sicily
10 "Get lost!"
14 Frontal __; part of the brain
15 Just right
16 Explorer Marco
17 Flows back
18 Writer's submission
20 And not
21 Cold sore sites
22 Wash off shampoo
23 Royal decree
25 Nickname for Margaret
26 Shanties
28 Rest period
31 Bring together
32 Place for rouge
34 Laundry soap
36 Beef or pork
37 Clip wool
38 Suffix for lament or laugh
39 Cauldron
40 Displeased look
41 Soviet labor camp
42 Guy
44 Walks leisurely
45 Cereal bit
46 Football kicks
47 Discarded remnant
50 On the __; increasing
51 Vitality
54 Downtown thoroughfare
57 Lion's cry
58 At __; instantly
59 Small weight
60 Israeli dance
61 Equipment
62 Word of welcome
63 "I __ Have Eyes for You"

DOWN 
1 Singer Campbell
2 Gray wolf
3 Shorten
4 __ Moines
5 Copycats
6 Alter to make fit
7 Camera's eye
8 Plato's "T"
9 Capone & others
10 Bits of parsley
11 Quarter, for one
12 "Heidi" setting
13 Carry
19 Stream
21 Mrs. Herman Munster
24 Skillful
25 Wharf
26 Camel's feature
27 __ these days; eventually
28 Marine mammal
29 Recipe amount
30 Ease, as another's fears
32 Food, slangily
33 Chop down
35 Table supports
37 Aberdeen native
38 Vienna's nation: abbr.
40 Swats
41 Long __; absent for quite awhile
43 Car to use temporarily
44 Pass __; be accepted
46 Bit of a jigsaw puzzle
47 Air pollution
48 Candy __; Yuletide sweet
49 Costa __
50 Monthly expense
52 James __ Jones
53 Pastor's advice
55 __ the line; obey
56 __ into; meet unexpectedly
57 Fraternity letter

 

Wander Words answers: May 8, 2019

Category: Band
Answer: THEWHITESTRIPES (The White Stripes)
Path: (1, 3), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (2, 4)

