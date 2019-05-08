Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 9, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Hidden obstacle 5 Campbell's soup containers 9 Painting & dancing 13 More pleasant 15 Fissure; crevasse 16 Part of a plant 17 Family tree member 18 Ease 20 Quilting party 21 Throng 23 Good sense 24 Manicurist's focus 26 "__ You Lonesome Tonight?" 27 Insightful 29 Has confidence in 32 Parts of speech 33 Quarrels 35 Simple reply 37 Word of disgust 38 Jump through __ for; try to please 39 Journey 40 Not just __; in a while 41 Fender bender mementos 42 Fad 43 Defies authority 45 __ in; brought under control 46 LL Cool J's music 47 Brother of Marlon Wayans 48 Leisurely walk 51 Lamb bearer 52 "__ a Wonderful Life" 55 Sicilian erupter 58 Cheese-topped tortilla chip 60 Fail to include 61 Lennon or Astin 62 Phuket City residents 63 Dancer Kelly 64 __ up; arranges 65 Additionally

DOWN 1 Ignore rudely 2 Morning hour 3 Emphasize 4 Vaseline, e.g. 5 Grouchy folks 6 Feel sick 7 Org. for Chiefs & Redskins 8 James & Martha 9 Comes up 10 "Hit the __ Jack" 11 Cairn terrier of film fame 12 Part of a wineglass 14 Sends in payment 19 Cause of measles 22 Bullfight shout 25 Mom's sister 27 Mayberry resident 28 More miffed 29 Touches lightly 30 Heavy-handed 31 Grab 33 Close relations 34 Piece of cookware 36 Ran fast 38 Vulnerable 39 Musketeers or Stooges 41 Passed out cards 42 Concrete 44 Charlotte or Emily 45 Uncooked 47 College officials 48 Industrial city problem 49 "It's all Greek __" 50 Wrack's partner, in phrase 53 "__ Land Is Your Land" 54 Mediocre 56 __ times; golf course reservations 57 Natalie Cole's dad 59 "Caughtcha!"

Wander Words answers: May 9, 2019

Category: Sports Team Answer: PHILADELPHIAEAGLES (Philadelphia Eagles) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)