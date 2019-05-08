Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: May 9, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Morgan Rousseau
Published : May 09, 2019 Updated : May 09, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published May 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Hidden obstacle
5 Campbell's soup containers
9 Painting & dancing
13 More pleasant
15 Fissure; crevasse
16 Part of a plant
17 Family tree member
18 Ease
20 Quilting party
21 Throng
23 Good sense
24 Manicurist's focus
26 "__ You Lonesome Tonight?"
27 Insightful
29 Has confidence in
32 Parts of speech
33 Quarrels
35 Simple reply
37 Word of disgust
38 Jump through __ for; try to please
39 Journey
40 Not just __; in a while
41 Fender bender mementos
42 Fad
43 Defies authority
45 __ in; brought under control
46 LL Cool J's music
47 Brother of Marlon Wayans
48 Leisurely walk
51 Lamb bearer
52 "__ a Wonderful Life"
55 Sicilian erupter
58 Cheese-topped tortilla chip
60 Fail to include
61 Lennon or Astin
62 Phuket City residents
63 Dancer Kelly
64 __ up; arranges
65 Additionally


DOWN 
1 Ignore rudely
2 Morning hour
3 Emphasize
4 Vaseline, e.g.
5 Grouchy folks
6 Feel sick
7 Org. for Chiefs & Redskins
8 James & Martha
9 Comes up
10 "Hit the __ Jack"
11 Cairn terrier of film fame
12 Part of a wineglass
14 Sends in payment
19 Cause of measles
22 Bullfight shout
25 Mom's sister
27 Mayberry resident
28 More miffed
29 Touches lightly
30 Heavy-handed
31 Grab
33 Close relations
34 Piece of cookware
36 Ran fast
38 Vulnerable
39 Musketeers or Stooges
41 Passed out cards
42 Concrete
44 Charlotte or Emily
45 Uncooked
47 College officials
48 Industrial city problem
49 "It's all Greek __"
50 Wrack's partner, in phrase
53 "__ Land Is Your Land"
54 Mediocre
56 __ times; golf course reservations 
57 Natalie Cole's dad
59 "Caughtcha!"

 

Wander Words answers: May 9, 2019

Category: Sports Team
Answer: PHILADELPHIAEAGLES (Philadelphia Eagles)
Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)

