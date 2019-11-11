Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 12, 2019

By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 12, 2019 Updated : November 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 12, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Artists' area in Manhattan
5 Word attached to wall or sand
10 Dermatitis symptom
14 Huge feline
15 Poet Dickinson
16 Oxford or loafer
17 "Sesame Street" fellow
18 Rite for those seeking forgiveness
20 Recolor
21 Azaria or Aaron
22 Juvenile delinquents
23 Adhere
25 Prefix for teen or trial
26 Responses to corny jokes
28 Cuts of beef
31 Send in payment
32 Bedding item
34 Maroon or ruby
36 Zealous
37 Skirt fold
38 Monetary penalty
39 Hot dog holder
40 Fail to sit up straight
41 Stop
42 Thick beverage 
44 Where walls meet
45 Stripling
46 Squeeze water from a rag
47 __ Allan Poe
50 Other __; besides
51 Flying saucer, for short
54 Newcomer; novice
57 Move along smoothly
58 Henry or Cassius
59 Jagged
60 Horse's home
61 Smacks
62 Ballot caster
63 Rubs the wrong way




DOWN 
1 Toboggan
2 Greasy
3 Event for alumni
4 Yoko __
5 Nut varieties
6 Surrounded by
7 Flamingo's color
8 One of Santa's helpers
9 Bread variety
10 Has __; is troubled
11 Slender
12 Chef
13 Egg layers
19 Jack of nursery rhyme fame
21 Suggestion
24 __-back; relaxed
25 Keats or Yeats
26 Snatch
27 Musical variety show
28 Gather crops
29 Like a "Yield" sign
30 In a __; sort of
32 Punch
33 __ and haw; be indecisive
35 Stag or doe
37 Walk with heavy steps
38 Bouquet greenery
40 Entrap
41 Nickel or dime 
43 __ Knight & the Pips
44 Dimple on the moon
46 TV's "__ Line Is It Anyway?"
47 __ A Sketch; classic drawing toy
48 Salami shop
49 Small biting fly
50 Tap the horn
52 Eating utensil
53 __ up; admits guilt
55 Gun the engine
56 To and __
57 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.

 

Wander Words answers: November 12, 2019

Category: Vehicle Answer: CRUISESHIP (Cruise Ship) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0)

