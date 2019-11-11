Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 12, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Artists' area in Manhattan 5 Word attached to wall or sand 10 Dermatitis symptom 14 Huge feline 15 Poet Dickinson 16 Oxford or loafer 17 "Sesame Street" fellow 18 Rite for those seeking forgiveness 20 Recolor 21 Azaria or Aaron 22 Juvenile delinquents 23 Adhere 25 Prefix for teen or trial 26 Responses to corny jokes 28 Cuts of beef 31 Send in payment 32 Bedding item 34 Maroon or ruby 36 Zealous 37 Skirt fold 38 Monetary penalty 39 Hot dog holder 40 Fail to sit up straight 41 Stop 42 Thick beverage 44 Where walls meet 45 Stripling 46 Squeeze water from a rag 47 __ Allan Poe 50 Other __; besides 51 Flying saucer, for short 54 Newcomer; novice 57 Move along smoothly 58 Henry or Cassius 59 Jagged 60 Horse's home 61 Smacks 62 Ballot caster 63 Rubs the wrong way

DOWN 1 Toboggan 2 Greasy 3 Event for alumni 4 Yoko __ 5 Nut varieties 6 Surrounded by 7 Flamingo's color 8 One of Santa's helpers 9 Bread variety 10 Has __; is troubled 11 Slender 12 Chef 13 Egg layers 19 Jack of nursery rhyme fame 21 Suggestion 24 __-back; relaxed 25 Keats or Yeats 26 Snatch 27 Musical variety show 28 Gather crops 29 Like a "Yield" sign 30 In a __; sort of 32 Punch 33 __ and haw; be indecisive 35 Stag or doe 37 Walk with heavy steps 38 Bouquet greenery 40 Entrap 41 Nickel or dime 43 __ Knight & the Pips 44 Dimple on the moon 46 TV's "__ Line Is It Anyway?" 47 __ A Sketch; classic drawing toy 48 Salami shop 49 Small biting fly 50 Tap the horn 52 Eating utensil 53 __ up; admits guilt 55 Gun the engine 56 To and __ 57 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.

Wander Words answers: November 12, 2019

Category: Vehicle Answer: CRUISESHIP (Cruise Ship) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0)