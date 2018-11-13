Crossword, puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 14, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 14, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword?

ACROSS 1 Friendly dogs 5 Summer blowers 9 Read over quickly 13 Coffee sweetener 15 Jungle beast 16 Bum 17 Sudden increase 18 Incorrect 20 Down in the dumps 21 Org. for Drs. & others 23 Riches 24 Santa's helpers 26 Saloon 27 Biblical book 29 Poland's capital 32 Playwright Henrik __ 33 Swimming spots 35 Evil 37 "__ Morning, Vietnam"; Robin Williams film 38 Oliver's lunch 39 Caesar's robe 40 Total 41 Vegas attractions, for short 42 Capitol roofs 43 Tried out 45 Die 46 "Ode __ Nightingale" 47 Speed __; fast driver 48 Brook 51 Family card game 52 __ up; misbehave 55 Scholarly theses 58 Off the __; no longer being considered 60 Pig's remark 61 __ as a pin 62 Actress Burstyn 63 Cookware 64 Cooper or Sinise 65 Departed

DOWN 1 "The __ said, the better" 2 Greenish-blue 3 Difficult to bear 4 Hang limply 5 Dog tormentors 6 Breather's need 7 Conjunction 8 Playful winter projectile 9 Large scissors 10 "Groovy!" to today's kids 11 Border on 12 Eat between meals 14 Raise 19 Approaches 22 Singer Tillis 25 Fibbed 27 Uses a spade 28 Approximately 29 Troubles 30 Awful 31 Earnings 33 Nudge 34 Not at home 36 Punctuation mark 38 Shining 39 Lawn mower brand 41 Ermine 42 Reduce in rank 44 T-bones 45 Bic product 47 Singer Springfield 48 Traffic sign 49 Threesome 50 Monthly expense 53 Treble __; music symbol 54 Circus enclosure 56 Body of water 57 Word attached to wax or drops 59 Laundry soap

Wander Words answers: November 14, 2018

Category: Actor Answer: CHRISHEMSWORTH (Chris Hemsworth) Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0)