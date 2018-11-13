Crossword

Crossword, puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 14, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 14, 2018 Updated : November 14, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 14, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Friendly dogs
5 Summer blowers
9 Read over quickly
13 Coffee sweetener
15 Jungle beast
16 Bum
17 Sudden increase
18 Incorrect
20 Down in the dumps
21 Org. for Drs. & others
23 Riches
24 Santa's helpers
26 Saloon
27 Biblical book
29 Poland's capital
32 Playwright Henrik __
33 Swimming spots
35 Evil
37 "__ Morning, Vietnam"; Robin Williams film
38 Oliver's lunch
39 Caesar's robe
40 Total
41 Vegas attractions, for short
42 Capitol roofs
43 Tried out
45 Die
46 "Ode __ Nightingale"
47 Speed __; fast driver
48 Brook
51 Family card game
52 __ up; misbehave
55 Scholarly theses
58 Off the __; no longer being considered
60 Pig's remark
61 __ as a pin
62 Actress Burstyn
63 Cookware
64 Cooper or Sinise
65 Departed




DOWN 
1 "The __ said, the better"
2 Greenish-blue
3 Difficult to bear
4 Hang limply
5 Dog tormentors
6 Breather's need
7 Conjunction
8 Playful winter projectile
9 Large scissors
10 "Groovy!" to today's kids
11 Border on
12 Eat between meals
14 Raise
19 Approaches
22 Singer Tillis
25 Fibbed
27 Uses a spade
28 Approximately
29 Troubles
30 Awful
31 Earnings
33 Nudge
34 Not at home
36 Punctuation mark
38 Shining
39 Lawn mower brand
41 Ermine
42 Reduce in rank
44 T-bones
45 Bic product
47 Singer Springfield
48 Traffic sign
49 Threesome
50 Monthly expense
53 Treble __; music symbol
54 Circus enclosure
56 Body of water
57 Word attached to wax or drops
59 Laundry soap

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 14, 2018

Category: Actor
Answer: CHRISHEMSWORTH (Chris Hemsworth)
Path: (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0)

Wander Words Puzzle Answers: November 14, 2018

		


		
