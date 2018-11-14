Crossword, puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 15, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 15, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 __ to; increase 4 Remove the lid from 9 Egg on 13 Common metal 15 Fanny pack, e.g. 16 No longer valid 17 Knock down a building 18 Hole sealant 19 Bird's bill 20 Fatigue 22 Likelihood 23 Decomposes 24 "__ Be Home for Christmas" 26 Offbeat 29 Time off 34 Insensitive 35 Old Roman robes 36 Color 37 Family tree member 38 Starbucks edible 39 Facts & figures 40 Calf's location 41 Anklebone 42 On the __; honest 43 Grandeur 45 Linear measures 46 Blushing 47 Bluefin or albacore 48 Wingless insect 51 Rather pushy 56 Incite 57 Wanderer 58 Turn over a new __; reform 60 Take on employees 61 Lasso loop 62 Belgrade resident 63 Hotels 64 Rile 65 Fraternity letter

DOWN 1 Broadcast 2 __ a blank; have a senior moment 3 Nod off 4 Arrogant 5 Parts of speech 6 __ as a button 7 Play divisions 8 Complete medical exam 9 Loosen a thick screw 10 Kicked oneself for 11 Happy 12 Forest animals 14 Closest 21 Arguments 25 Spanish article 26 Weight revealer 27 Mean 28 Kitchen appliance 29 In __; stylish 30 Middle __; historical period 31 "__ a dream…" (MLK speech) 32 External 33 Patricia & her family 35 Powder, for short 38 Colorful scarf 39 Specifics 41 Edison's initials 42 Church season 44 A+ and C- 45 Homicide 47 Rib 48 Part of the alphabet 49 Cut of pork 50 Deserve; merit 52 In just a bit 53 Air pollution 54 Pence, for short 55 All __; listening 59 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.

Wander Words answers: November 15, 2018

Category: Actor Category: Film Answer: AVENGERSINFINITYWAR (Avengers: Infinity War) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)