Crossword, puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 15, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 15, 2018 Updated : November 15, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 15, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 __ to; increase
4 Remove the lid from
9 Egg on
13 Common metal
15 Fanny pack, e.g.
16 No longer valid
17 Knock down a building
18 Hole sealant
19 Bird's bill
20 Fatigue
22 Likelihood
23 Decomposes
24 "__ Be Home for Christmas"
26 Offbeat
29 Time off
34 Insensitive
35 Old Roman robes
36 Color
37 Family tree member
38 Starbucks edible
39 Facts & figures
40 Calf's location
41 Anklebone
42 On the __; honest
43 Grandeur
45 Linear measures
46 Blushing
47 Bluefin or albacore
48 Wingless insect
51 Rather pushy
56 Incite
57 Wanderer
58 Turn over a new __; reform
60 Take on employees
61 Lasso loop
62 Belgrade resident
63 Hotels
64 Rile
65 Fraternity letter




DOWN 
1 Broadcast
2 __ a blank; have a senior moment
3 Nod off
4 Arrogant
5 Parts of speech
6 __ as a button
7 Play divisions
8 Complete medical exam
9 Loosen a thick screw
10 Kicked oneself for
11 Happy
12 Forest animals
14 Closest
21 Arguments
25 Spanish article
26 Weight revealer
27 Mean
28 Kitchen appliance
29 In __; stylish
30 Middle __; historical period
31 "__ a dream…" (MLK speech)
32 External
33 Patricia & her family
35 Powder, for short
38 Colorful scarf
39 Specifics
41 Edison's initials
42 Church season
44 A+ and C-
45 Homicide
47 Rib
48 Part of the alphabet
49 Cut of pork
50 Deserve; merit
52 In just a bit
53 Air pollution
54 Pence, for 
short
55 All __; listening
59 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 15, 2018

Category: Actor
Category: Film
Answer: AVENGERSINFINITYWAR (Avengers: Infinity War)
Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)

Wander Words answer: November 15, 2018 Category: Film Answer: AVENGERSINFINITYWAR (Avengers: Infinity War) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)



 
		


		
