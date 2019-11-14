Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 15, 2019.

ACROSS 1 "__ push comes to shove…" 5 Pitfall 9 Farmer's yield 13 Witches' spells 15 Corridor 16 "Penny __"; Beatles hit 17 Up in arms 18 Driver's required purchase 20 Nonprofit network 21 Dog __; military ID 23 Business consolidation 24 Scrap covering a clothing tear 26 Name with Ginnie or Fannie 27 Gushed forth 29 Trio & quartet combined 32 __ Haute, IN 33 Italian autos 35 Bottom file drawer, perhaps 37 "Queen for __" of old TV 38 Leaves one's car 39 Cookie recipe verb 40 Flying mammal 41 Identical 42 Runs competitively 43 __-known; not as famous 45 Most immaculate 46 __ degree; somewhat 47 Word attached to news or sand 48 Salesmen's pitches 51 Small number 52 Word of disgust 55 Large terriers 58 Steer clear of 60 Lump of dirt 61 As __ as a pin 62 Indian lute 63 Mattel's boy dolls 64 Trike riders 65 Short note

DOWN 1 Mixer speed 2 Sage or thyme 3 Try the patience of 4 Badminton court divider 5 Piece of chicken 6 Galloped 7 Gore & his dad 8 Falls sharply & abruptly 9 Red wine 10 Chimed 11 __ in a blue moon 12 One's equal 14 Sofa 19 Gathers crops 22 Author Doyle's initials 25 Haywire 27 Use a dagger 28 Ride a bike 29 For old time's __; in honor of memories 30 Make worse 31 Little children 33 Just; impartial 34 Annoy 36 Bar soap brand 38 Agreeable 39 Uncovered 41 __ as the hills 42 India's dollars 44 Trusty mounts 45 Skillet 47 Pillars 48 Quarterback's woe 49 Stack 50 Common metal 53 Early man 54 Rescuer 56 Baseball's Durocher 57 Break a fast 59 Energy

Wander Words answers: November 15, 2019

Category: Classic Literature Answer: THECATCHERINTHERYE (The Catcher in the Rye) Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1)