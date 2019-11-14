Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 15, 2019

Crossword

ACROSS
1 "__ push comes to shove…"
5 Pitfall
9 Farmer's yield
13 Witches' spells
15 Corridor
16 "Penny __"; Beatles hit
17 Up in arms
18 Driver's required purchase
20 Nonprofit network
21 Dog __; military ID
23 Business consolidation
24 Scrap covering a clothing tear
26 Name with Ginnie or Fannie
27 Gushed forth
29 Trio & quartet combined
32 __ Haute, IN
33 Italian autos
35 Bottom file drawer, perhaps
37 "Queen for __" of old TV
38 Leaves one's car
39 Cookie recipe verb
40 Flying mammal
41 Identical
42 Runs competitively
43 __-known; not as famous
45 Most immaculate
46 __ degree; somewhat
47 Word attached to news or sand
48 Salesmen's pitches
51 Small number
52 Word of disgust
55 Large terriers
58 Steer clear of
60 Lump of dirt
61 As __ as a pin
62 Indian lute
63 Mattel's boy dolls
64 Trike riders
65 Short note



DOWN 
1 Mixer speed
2 Sage or thyme
3 Try the patience of
4 Badminton court divider
5 Piece of chicken
6 Galloped
7 Gore & his dad
8 Falls sharply & abruptly
9 Red wine
10 Chimed
11 __ in a blue moon
12 One's equal
14 Sofa
19 Gathers crops
22 Author Doyle's initials
25 Haywire
27 Use a dagger
28 Ride a bike
29 For old time's __; in honor of memories
30 Make worse
31 Little children
33 Just; impartial
34 Annoy
36 Bar soap brand
38 Agreeable
39 Uncovered
41 __ as the hills
42 India's dollars
44 Trusty mounts
45 Skillet
47 Pillars
48 Quarterback's woe
49 Stack
50 Common metal
53 Early man
54 Rescuer
56 Baseball's Durocher
57 Break a fast
59 Energy

 

Wander Words answers: November 15, 2019

Category: Classic Literature Answer: THECATCHERINTHERYE (The Catcher in the Rye) Path: (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1)

