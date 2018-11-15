Crossword, puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 16, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 16, 2018.

ACROSS 1 "The Wizard of Oz" production co. 4 School composition 9 Resound 13 Lion's hideaway 14 No longer fresh 15 Reveal 16 Hot dog holders 17 "…and lead us not into __…" 19 Lively dance 20 __ about; praises highly 21 Pennies 22 Furious 24 Feasted on 25 Supernatural 27 Not required to serve 30 Royal decree 31 Was indisposed 33 Curved bone 35 Walkway 36 Soft-furred weasel cousins 37 Long sandwich 38 __ Beta Kappa 39 Leaves the car 40 Adds booze to the punch 41 Academy Awards 43 Coleslaws 44 Hurry 45 Blanket 46 Person 49 Money, slangily 51 Debtor's note 54 Punctuation mark 56 Dinner course 57 Young animal 58 Perfect 59 Shacks 60 Patella's place 61 Late comedian Jack 62 Suffix for murder or count

DOWN 1 Hawaiian island 2 Gum problem 3 Fem. title 4 Grand home 5 Martin or Allen 6 Identical 7 European range 8 However 9 Respect highly 10 Part of the face 11 Hilarious person 12 __ up; confesses 13 JFK's successor 18 Played a role 20 Angry speech 23 Well-to-do 24 Paul Bunyan's tools 25 Actor Johnny 26 Potato exporter 27 Antlered animals 28 Risky; uncertain 29 Spent 31 Haughtiness 32 Pen contents 34 Supervisor 36 Female animal 37 Vigorous 39 "__ Your Wagon"; Broadway musical 40 Vesuvius' output 42 Pure 43 Exclusively 45 Composer George M. __ 46 Break into another's PC 47 Come __; find 48 Beauty spot 49 Pie à la __ 50 __ house; realtor's event 52 On the __ with; not speaking to 53 FedEx rival 55 Tease 56 Feminine pronoun

Wander Words answers: November 15, 2018

Category: Film Answer: JURASSICWORLDFALLENKINGDOM (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) Path: (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 5), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)