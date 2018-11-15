Crossword, puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 16, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 16, 2018 Updated : November 16, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 16, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 "The Wizard of Oz" production co.
4 School composition
9 Resound
13 Lion's hideaway
14 No longer fresh
15 Reveal
16 Hot dog holders
17 "…and lead us not into __…"
19 Lively dance
20 __ about; praises highly
21 Pennies
22 Furious
24 Feasted on
25 Supernatural
27 Not required to serve
30 Royal decree
31 Was indisposed
33 Curved bone
35 Walkway
36 Soft-furred weasel cousins
37 Long sandwich
38 __ Beta Kappa
39 Leaves the car 
40 Adds booze to the punch
41 Academy Awards
43 Coleslaws
44 Hurry
45 Blanket
46 Person
49 Money, slangily
51 Debtor's note
54 Punctuation mark
56 Dinner course
57 Young animal
58 Perfect
59 Shacks
60 Patella's place
61 Late comedian Jack
62 Suffix for murder or count



DOWN 
1 Hawaiian island
2 Gum problem
3 Fem. title
4 Grand home
5 Martin or Allen
6 Identical
7 European range
8 However
9 Respect highly
10 Part of the face
11 Hilarious person
12 __ up; confesses
13 JFK's successor
18 Played a role
20 Angry speech
23 Well-to-do
24 Paul Bunyan's tools
25 Actor Johnny
26 Potato exporter
27 Antlered animals
28 Risky; uncertain
29 Spent
31 Haughtiness
32 Pen contents
34 Supervisor
36 Female animal
37 Vigorous
39 "__ Your Wagon"; Broadway musical
40 Vesuvius' output
42 Pure
43 Exclusively
45 Composer George M. __
46 Break into another's PC
47 Come __; find
48 Beauty spot
49 Pie à la __
50 __ house; realtor's event
52 On the __ with; not speaking to
53 FedEx rival
55 Tease
56 Feminine pronoun

 

 

Category: Film
Answer: JURASSICWORLDFALLENKINGDOM (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Path: (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 5), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Wander Words answer: November 16, 2018 Category: Film Answer: JURASSICWORLDFALLENKINGDOM (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) Path: (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 5), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

 


 
		


		
