Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 19, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 19, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Pam Tillis' dad 4 Conscious 9 "The __, the merrier" 13 Eve's man 15 Wilson of "The Beach Boys" 16 Wood-splitting tools 17 Pleasant 18 Wallet contents 19 Profound 20 Knoxville's state 22 Williams or Griffith 23 SAT, for one 24 May honoree 26 Crossword answer direction 29 Aristocrat 34 Upper-body garment 35 "As luck __ have it…" 36 Irving Berlin's "What'll __" 37 Truck scale divisions 38 Roast turkey recipe verb 39 Flying bug 40 Peeve 41 Ride charges 42 Cop's ID 43 Honors highly 45 Never-married women 46 Top file drawer, often 47 Brown seaweed 48 British Upper House member 51 Horrifying 56 Very eager 57 Traveler's path 58 "All You __ Is Love"; Beatles hit 60 Prisoner's room 61 Actress Potts 62 Way to get through a fence 63 Patella's place 64 Tricycle riders 65 __ away; escaped

DOWN 1 Gent 2 Correct a manuscript 3 Bridal veil fabric 4 Convent head 5 Hand-arm connection 6 Needs a doctor 7 Curly cabbage 8 Instrumental group 9 Soissons señora 10 Plow animals 11 Robert or Donna 12 Get a glimpse of 14 Trusted guides 21 Wasp's home 25 __ Testament 26 Moving around 27 To-do list item 28 Skating ovals 29 Facial features 30 Time-__; game pauses 31 Dislikes having to do 32 Oft-repeated saying 33 Sheet music symbols 35 Where to apply Compound W 38 Casino card game 39 Struggling to breathe 41 Winter month: abbr. 42 Invoice 44 Propel a canoe 45 Wild brawls 47 Ms. Couric 48 Have none of 49 Kitchen necessity 50 Aggravate 52 Child's horse 53 Young hoodlum 54 __ miss; close call 55 "__ grip!"; cry to the hysterical 59 Cub Scout group

Wander Words answers: November 19, 2019

Category: Vehicle Answer: MAGICCARPET (Magic Carpet) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)