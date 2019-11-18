Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 19, 2019

Crossword

By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 19, 2019 Updated : November 19, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 19, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Pam Tillis' dad
4 Conscious
9 "The __, the merrier"
13 Eve's man
15 Wilson of "The Beach Boys"
16 Wood-splitting tools
17 Pleasant
18 Wallet contents
19 Profound
20 Knoxville's state
22 Williams or Griffith
23 SAT, for one
24 May honoree
26 Crossword answer direction
29 Aristocrat
34 Upper-body garment
35 "As luck __ have it…"
36 Irving Berlin's "What'll __"
37 Truck scale divisions
38 Roast turkey recipe verb
39 Flying bug
40 Peeve
41 Ride charges
42 Cop's ID
43 Honors highly
45 Never-married women
46 Top file drawer, often
47 Brown seaweed
48 British Upper House member
51 Horrifying
56 Very eager
57 Traveler's path
58 "All You __ Is Love"; Beatles hit
60 Prisoner's room
61 Actress Potts
62 Way to get through a fence
63 Patella's place
64 Tricycle riders
65 __ away; escaped



DOWN 
1 Gent
2 Correct a manuscript
3 Bridal veil fabric
4 Convent head
5 Hand-arm connection
6 Needs a doctor
7 Curly cabbage
8 Instrumental group
9 Soissons señora
10 Plow animals
11 Robert or Donna
12 Get a glimpse of
14 Trusted guides
21 Wasp's home
25 __ Testament
26 Moving around
27 To-do list item
28 Skating ovals
29 Facial features
30 Time-__; game pauses
31 Dislikes having to do
32 Oft-repeated saying
33 Sheet music symbols
35 Where to apply Compound W
38 Casino card game
39 Struggling to breathe
41 Winter month: abbr.
42 Invoice
44 Propel a canoe
45 Wild brawls
47 Ms. Couric
48 Have none of
49 Kitchen necessity
50 Aggravate
52 Child's horse
53 Young hoodlum
54 __ miss; close call
55 "__ grip!"; cry to the hysterical
59 Cub Scout group

 

Wander Words answers: November 19, 2019

Category: Vehicle Answer: MAGICCARPET (Magic Carpet) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Vehicle Answer: MAGICCARPET (Magic Carpet) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  

	
 

	







      
  


