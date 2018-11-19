Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 20, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 20, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword?

ACROSS 1 Rollaway 4 "…to __, dust to dust…" 9 Annoys 13 To boot 14 Partially melted snow 15 Actor Wyle 16 Place; location 17 Repay 19 30-day month: abbr. 20 Energetic 21 Rowed 22 Make amends 24 Convent dweller 25 Holy 27 Solitaries 30 Hatred 31 Ignores coldly 33 Weather forecast 35 Nod off 36 Military attack 37 Not yours, not his & not hers 38 "__ You Lonesome Tonight?" 39 Handbag 40 Croons 41 Murphy and Van Halen 43 Just about 44 Mr. Skelton 45 Unflinching 46 Basketball great Johnson 49 "Darn it!" 51 Semicircular canal site 54 Concealing nothing 56 Part of the foot 57 Rubik's invention 58 Made well 59 Oz visitor 60 Commotion 61 Frock 62 19th letter

DOWN 1 Cut coupons 2 Excluded from the group 3 Where gout causes pain 4 Go higher 5 Hillside 6 Camel's feature 7 Notice 8 That girl 9 Crazy 10 Lion's cry 11 Gosselin or Winslet 12 Get rid of 13 Cool __ cucumber 18 Parts of speech 20 "Trees" or "The Raven" 23 Word of agreement 24 Zero 25 Fizzy drink 26 Worship 27 Sled race 28 Huge horned mammal 29 Tunes 31 Gentlemen 32 "For __ a jolly good fellow…" 34 SAT, for one 36 Took to court 37 Rogers or Kennedy 39 1 of 1,000 (perhaps) in a jigsaw puzzle 40 Job opening 42 Actress Minnie 43 Disagreeing 45 Blisters & boils 46 Raincoats for Brits 47 Border on 48 Mongolian desert 49 Bitter 50 Long-eared animal 52 Performs 53 Greek letter 55 A-E connection 56 Feasted

Wander Words answers: November 20, 2018

Category: Superhero Answer: CAPTAINAMERICA (Captain America) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2)