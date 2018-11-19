Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 20, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 20, 2018 Updated : November 20, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 20, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Rollaway
4 "…to __, dust to dust…"
9 Annoys
13 To boot
14 Partially melted snow
15 Actor Wyle
16 Place; location
17 Repay
19 30-day month: abbr.
20 Energetic
21 Rowed
22 Make amends
24 Convent dweller
25 Holy
27 Solitaries
30 Hatred
31 Ignores coldly
33 Weather forecast
35 Nod off
36 Military attack
37 Not yours, not his & not hers
38 "__ You Lonesome Tonight?"
39 Handbag
40 Croons
41 Murphy and Van Halen
43 Just about
44 Mr. Skelton
45 Unflinching
46 Basketball great Johnson
49 "Darn it!"
51 Semicircular canal site
54 Concealing nothing
56 Part of the foot
57 Rubik's invention
58 Made well
59 Oz visitor
60 Commotion
61 Frock
62 19th letter


DOWN 
1 Cut coupons
2 Excluded from the group
3 Where gout causes pain
4 Go higher
5 Hillside
6 Camel's feature
7 Notice
8 That girl
9 Crazy
10 Lion's cry
11 Gosselin or Winslet
12 Get rid of
13 Cool __ cucumber
18 Parts of speech
20 "Trees" or "The Raven"
23 Word of agreement
24 Zero
25 Fizzy drink
26 Worship
27 Sled race
28 Huge horned mammal
29 Tunes
31 Gentlemen
32 "For __ a jolly good fellow…"
34 SAT, for one
36 Took to court
37 Rogers or Kennedy
39 1 of 1,000 (perhaps) in a jigsaw puzzle
40 Job opening
42 Actress Minnie
43 Disagreeing
45 Blisters & boils
46 Raincoats for Brits
47 Border on 
48 Mongolian desert
49 Bitter
50 Long-eared animal
52 Performs
53 Greek letter
55 A-E connection
56 Feasted

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 20, 2018

Category: Superhero
Answer: CAPTAINAMERICA (Captain America)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2)

Wander Words answer:Category: Superhero Answer: CAPTAINAMERICA (Captain America) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2)



 
		


		
