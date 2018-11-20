Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 21, 2018

Crossword

ACROSS
1 Mattress preference
5 Conceal
9 Pitfall
13 Needed a doctor
15 "Blame __ Rio"; Demi Moore film
16 Coat hanger material
17 Forest opening
18 Limits
20 Long-eared animal
21 Name with Fannie or Ginnie
23 Truthful
24 Dog
26 Cleaning cloth
27 Worker's pay
29 Bemoan
32 Similar
33 Train track pieces
35 Break a fast
37 Eggy drinks
38 Went __; was widely viewed on YouTube
39 Profuse; luxurious
40 "Be quiet!"
41 Small restaurant
42 Terra __; brownish-orange earthenware
43 Be present at
45 President Harding
46 As hairy as an __
47 Henry or Peter
48 Like casual clothing
51 Ruby or scarlet
52 Fail to keep up
55 Ridiculous
58 Tiny fruit
60 Villain
61 Bug spray
62 Reveal the misdeeds of
63 Trial run
64 June honorees
65 "Auld Lang __"


DOWN 
1 Long story
2 Paints for Rembrandt
3 Night watchman's need
4 One of the Kennedys
5 Took on employees
6 Suffix for meteor or graph
7 __ and don'ts; rules
8 Captivate; enchant
9 Sudden jab of pain
10 Houston college
11 Performing __; ballet, theater, etc.
12 Bothersome person
14 Reserved; modest
19 Meanders
22 At __ rate; whatever the case
25 Acorn droppers
27 Without
28 Kauai greeting
29 One not to be trusted
30 Switzerland's WWII position
31 1 of the 5 senses
33 Orange peel
34 "You __ what you eat"
36 Other __; besides
38 Land surrounding a winery
39 Actor Jack __
41 Ocean measurement
42 Frankness
44 Archer's need
45 Misery
47 Mertz & Flintstone
48 __ machines; Vegas attractions
49 Singer Patti
50 "__ is not to reason why…"
53 Cosmetics brand
54 Autry or Kelly
56 Pasture cry
57 Can cover
59 __ Cruces, NM

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 21, 2018

Category: Band
Answer: CAGETHEELEPHANT (Cage the Elephant)
Path: (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)

