Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 21, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 21, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Mattress preference 5 Conceal 9 Pitfall 13 Needed a doctor 15 "Blame __ Rio"; Demi Moore film 16 Coat hanger material 17 Forest opening 18 Limits 20 Long-eared animal 21 Name with Fannie or Ginnie 23 Truthful 24 Dog 26 Cleaning cloth 27 Worker's pay 29 Bemoan 32 Similar 33 Train track pieces 35 Break a fast 37 Eggy drinks 38 Went __; was widely viewed on YouTube 39 Profuse; luxurious 40 "Be quiet!" 41 Small restaurant 42 Terra __; brownish-orange earthenware 43 Be present at 45 President Harding 46 As hairy as an __ 47 Henry or Peter 48 Like casual clothing 51 Ruby or scarlet 52 Fail to keep up 55 Ridiculous 58 Tiny fruit 60 Villain 61 Bug spray 62 Reveal the misdeeds of 63 Trial run 64 June honorees 65 "Auld Lang __"

DOWN 1 Long story 2 Paints for Rembrandt 3 Night watchman's need 4 One of the Kennedys 5 Took on employees 6 Suffix for meteor or graph 7 __ and don'ts; rules 8 Captivate; enchant 9 Sudden jab of pain 10 Houston college 11 Performing __; ballet, theater, etc. 12 Bothersome person 14 Reserved; modest 19 Meanders 22 At __ rate; whatever the case 25 Acorn droppers 27 Without 28 Kauai greeting 29 One not to be trusted 30 Switzerland's WWII position 31 1 of the 5 senses 33 Orange peel 34 "You __ what you eat" 36 Other __; besides 38 Land surrounding a winery 39 Actor Jack __ 41 Ocean measurement 42 Frankness 44 Archer's need 45 Misery 47 Mertz & Flintstone 48 __ machines; Vegas attractions 49 Singer Patti 50 "__ is not to reason why…" 53 Cosmetics brand 54 Autry or Kelly 56 Pasture cry 57 Can cover 59 __ Cruces, NM

Wander Words answers: November 21, 2018

Category: Band Answer: CAGETHEELEPHANT (Cage the Elephant) Path: (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0)