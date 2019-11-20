Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 21, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 21, 2019 Updated : November 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 21, 2019.

ACROSS
1 High chair accessories
5 Crab Louie or coleslaw
10 Venerable British historian
14 Put to __; drive away
15 Showy feather
16 Bug spray
17 Askew; crooked
18 __ for; signed up to join
20 TV's "Major __"
21 Untainted
22 Easy to reach
23 Kick out, as a tenant
25 Peach stone
26 Pointed tooth
28 See the __; take a tour
31 Initial phase
32 Sponge off others
34 Chinese __; deciduous tree
36 Winter flakes
37 Seal up cracks
38 The Bee Gees, e.g.
39 Twain's Sawyer
40 Wilkes-__, PA
41 Small skin openings
42 __ for; craves
44 Cuban exports
45 "Gosh!"
46 __ control; wild
47 Be on the same page
50 Spew forth
51 Octopus secretion
54 Skinniest
57 Backed by facts
58 Meghan, to Prince George
59 "Same for me!"
60 Actor's award
61 Team in the NBA
62 Sudden muscle cramp
63 Seizes


DOWN 
1 Staple alternative
2 Nebraska's neighbor
3 Too heavy; oppressive
4 Piggy's home
5 Christmas tree, perhaps
6 Open-eyed
7 Racing sled
8 "What Kind of Fool __?"
9 Start of Iowa's capital
10 Out of __; panting
11 Deserve
12 Gave up the ghost
13 Whirlpool
19 Leg part
21 1/8 of a gallon
24 Feast one's eyes on
25 Choose
26 Price to be paid
27 Pester
28 White fish
29 Solid ground
30 More devious
32 One of the planets
33 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…"
35 Green velvety ground cover
37 Charlie Chaplin's prop
38 Small African nation
40 Raise AKC dogs
41 __ helmet; safari hat
43 Representatives
44 Usual practice
46 Removes from power
47 As strong __ ox
48 Elmer's adhesive
49 Money for the landlord
50 __ kick out of; enjoy
52 Deadened
53 Islets off Florida
55 Harris & McMahon
56 "__ Van Winkle"
57 Reasonable bedtime

 

Wander Words answers: November 21, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: FASHIONDESIGNER (Fashion Designer) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)

