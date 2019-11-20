Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 21, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 21, 2019.

ACROSS 1 High chair accessories 5 Crab Louie or coleslaw 10 Venerable British historian 14 Put to __; drive away 15 Showy feather 16 Bug spray 17 Askew; crooked 18 __ for; signed up to join 20 TV's "Major __" 21 Untainted 22 Easy to reach 23 Kick out, as a tenant 25 Peach stone 26 Pointed tooth 28 See the __; take a tour 31 Initial phase 32 Sponge off others 34 Chinese __; deciduous tree 36 Winter flakes 37 Seal up cracks 38 The Bee Gees, e.g. 39 Twain's Sawyer 40 Wilkes-__, PA 41 Small skin openings 42 __ for; craves 44 Cuban exports 45 "Gosh!" 46 __ control; wild 47 Be on the same page 50 Spew forth 51 Octopus secretion 54 Skinniest 57 Backed by facts 58 Meghan, to Prince George 59 "Same for me!" 60 Actor's award 61 Team in the NBA 62 Sudden muscle cramp 63 Seizes

DOWN 1 Staple alternative 2 Nebraska's neighbor 3 Too heavy; oppressive 4 Piggy's home 5 Christmas tree, perhaps 6 Open-eyed 7 Racing sled 8 "What Kind of Fool __?" 9 Start of Iowa's capital 10 Out of __; panting 11 Deserve 12 Gave up the ghost 13 Whirlpool 19 Leg part 21 1/8 of a gallon 24 Feast one's eyes on 25 Choose 26 Price to be paid 27 Pester 28 White fish 29 Solid ground 30 More devious 32 One of the planets 33 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…" 35 Green velvety ground cover 37 Charlie Chaplin's prop 38 Small African nation 40 Raise AKC dogs 41 __ helmet; safari hat 43 Representatives 44 Usual practice 46 Removes from power 47 As strong __ ox 48 Elmer's adhesive 49 Money for the landlord 50 __ kick out of; enjoy 52 Deadened 53 Islets off Florida 55 Harris & McMahon 56 "__ Van Winkle" 57 Reasonable bedtime

Wander Words answers: November 21, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: FASHIONDESIGNER (Fashion Designer) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1)