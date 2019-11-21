Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 22, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 22, 2019 Updated : November 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 22, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Medical scan letters
4 Old Testament book
9 Gator's cousin
13 South Beach or Jenny Craig
14 Pueblo building block
15 "I __ a Dream"; MLK speech
16 Not difficult
17 Danish capital
19 TV crime drama series
20 Loses one's hair
21 Give a heads-up to
22 Sketches
24 Gobbled up
25 Coils of yarn
27 Singer Franklin
30 Knight's spear
31 Crosses the pool
33 Big game, for a hunter
35 Eczema symptom
36 Gets an "F"
37 Painter Salvador
38 Lemon meringue __
39 Sprinkles at the table
40 Roamed
41 Real __; Century 21's business
43 Strolls leisurely
44 Early afternoon hour
45 Altar plate
46 Bulky in body
49 "Good things come to __ who wait"
51 Word of astonishment
54 Brave
56 Most populous Hawaiian island
57 Tool with an arched blade
58 Spend foolishly
59 Linkletter & others
60 Frame of mind
61 "God __ America"
62 Sullivan & Bradley


DOWN 
1 War casualties, for short
2 Dwellings
3 Suffix for final or civil
4 Long-tailed parrots
5 Teen __; male superstars
6 Common lung ailment
7 Lincoln's namesakes
8 Rooster's mate
9 Alpine hut
10 Intense anger
11 Think __; ponder
12 Coin
13 Next month: abbr.
18 Despises
20 Scourge
23 Well-to-do
24 "A Farewell to __"; Hemingway novel
25 Undergarment
26 Actress Holmes
27 Feels miserable
28 Toward the sky
29 TV's Kirstie __
31 On __; offered at a lower price
32 To __; specifically
34 Youngsters
36 Destiny
37 Rx label info
39 Yuletide visitor
40 Learned by __; memorized
42 Took a sightseeing trip
43 Large crowds
45 Feels sorry for oneself
46 Illegal way to make money
47 Excited activity
48 Greek liqueur
49 Greenish-blue
50 Nylons
52 Pitcher's objectives
53 Madison's place: abbr.
55 Initials for Clinton's successor
56 West of filmdom

 

Wander Words answers: November 22, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: AFATEWORSETHANDEATH (A Fate Worse Than Death) Path: (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4))

