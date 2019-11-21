Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 22, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Medical scan letters 4 Old Testament book 9 Gator's cousin 13 South Beach or Jenny Craig 14 Pueblo building block 15 "I __ a Dream"; MLK speech 16 Not difficult 17 Danish capital 19 TV crime drama series 20 Loses one's hair 21 Give a heads-up to 22 Sketches 24 Gobbled up 25 Coils of yarn 27 Singer Franklin 30 Knight's spear 31 Crosses the pool 33 Big game, for a hunter 35 Eczema symptom 36 Gets an "F" 37 Painter Salvador 38 Lemon meringue __ 39 Sprinkles at the table 40 Roamed 41 Real __; Century 21's business 43 Strolls leisurely 44 Early afternoon hour 45 Altar plate 46 Bulky in body 49 "Good things come to __ who wait" 51 Word of astonishment 54 Brave 56 Most populous Hawaiian island 57 Tool with an arched blade 58 Spend foolishly 59 Linkletter & others 60 Frame of mind 61 "God __ America" 62 Sullivan & Bradley

DOWN 1 War casualties, for short 2 Dwellings 3 Suffix for final or civil 4 Long-tailed parrots 5 Teen __; male superstars 6 Common lung ailment 7 Lincoln's namesakes 8 Rooster's mate 9 Alpine hut 10 Intense anger 11 Think __; ponder 12 Coin 13 Next month: abbr. 18 Despises 20 Scourge 23 Well-to-do 24 "A Farewell to __"; Hemingway novel 25 Undergarment 26 Actress Holmes 27 Feels miserable 28 Toward the sky 29 TV's Kirstie __ 31 On __; offered at a lower price 32 To __; specifically 34 Youngsters 36 Destiny 37 Rx label info 39 Yuletide visitor 40 Learned by __; memorized 42 Took a sightseeing trip 43 Large crowds 45 Feels sorry for oneself 46 Illegal way to make money 47 Excited activity 48 Greek liqueur 49 Greenish-blue 50 Nylons 52 Pitcher's objectives 53 Madison's place: abbr. 55 Initials for Clinton's successor 56 West of filmdom

Wander Words answers: November 22, 2019

Category: Phrase Answer: AFATEWORSETHANDEATH (A Fate Worse Than Death) Path: (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4))