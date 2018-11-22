Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 23, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 23, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Evergreen tree 4 Under 9 Take a break 13 Stumble 15 Escape detection by 16 __ other; one another 17 Airhead 18 Judge's mallet 19 German wife 20 Poverty 22 Traveler's stops 23 Truck scale divisions 24 Actor Linden 26 Rx bottle wrappers 29 Well-known 34 Get up 35 Stogie 36 Actress McClanahan 37 Pea casings 38 Primp 39 Wise man 40 90 degrees from NNE 41 Facial hair 42 Destined 43 Sluggishness 45 Recluses 46 Billboards 47 Watermelon casing 48 Singer Campbell 51 Disrespecting 56 Highway 57 Charlotte, to Prince Harry 58 Tide type 60 Meanie 61 Sanctuary table 62 Festive event 63 Water source 64 Jumps 65 Cartoon dog

DOWN 1 Floral wire service 2 Press clothing 3 Hitchhiker's hope 4 Starts 5 Roy Rogers and Dale __ 6 Wash 7 Some of Keats' works 8 Cardiff resident 9 Pharmacy request 10 Be a breadwinner 11 Read over quickly 12 Consequently 14 Dickinson or Teasdale 21 Robert or Elizabeth 25 Broadcast 26 Place for a boutonniere 27 "__ by any other name…" 28 European bathroom feature 29 Passionate 30 Elderly 31 Up in arms 32 Boring tool 33 Rex and Donna 35 Rugged cliff 38 Intimate; private 39 Smoothing wood 41 __ blood; ill will 42 Not __ of; disliking 44 "Messiah" composer 45 Cruise ships 47 Summary 48 Expand 49 Theater section 50 James __ Jones 52 Rank's partner, in phrase 53 Greek cheese 54 __ miss; close call 55 Actress Storm 59 Skillet

Wander Words answers: November 23, 2018

Category: Music Mixups Answer: ANOTHERONEBITESTHEDUSTINTHEWIND (Another One Bites the Dust in the Wind) Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 1), (5, 0), (6, 0), (6, 1), (6, 2), (6, 3), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)