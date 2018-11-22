Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 23, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 23, 2018 Updated : November 23, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 23, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Evergreen tree
4 Under
9 Take a break
13 Stumble
15 Escape detection by
16 __ other; one another
17 Airhead
18 Judge's mallet
19 German wife
20 Poverty
22 Traveler's stops
23 Truck scale divisions
24 Actor Linden
26 Rx bottle wrappers
29 Well-known
34 Get up
35 Stogie
36 Actress McClanahan
37 Pea casings
38 Primp
39 Wise man
40 90 degrees from NNE
41 Facial hair
42 Destined
43 Sluggishness
45 Recluses
46 Billboards
47 Watermelon casing
48 Singer Campbell
51 Disrespecting
56 Highway
57 Charlotte, to Prince Harry
58 Tide type
60 Meanie
61 Sanctuary table
62 Festive event
63 Water source
64 Jumps
65 Cartoon dog



DOWN 
1 Floral wire service
2 Press clothing
3 Hitchhiker's hope
4 Starts
5 Roy Rogers and Dale __
6 Wash
7 Some of Keats' works
8 Cardiff resident
9 Pharmacy request
10 Be a breadwinner
11 Read over quickly
12 Consequently
14 Dickinson or Teasdale
21 Robert or Elizabeth 
25 Broadcast
26 Place for a boutonniere
27 "__ by any other name…"
28 European bathroom feature
29 Passionate
30 Elderly
31 Up in arms
32 Boring tool
33 Rex and Donna
35 Rugged cliff
38 Intimate; private
39 Smoothing wood
41 __ blood; ill will
42 Not __ of; disliking
44 "Messiah" composer
45 Cruise ships
47 Summary
48 Expand
49 Theater section
50 James __ Jones
52 Rank's partner, in phrase
53 Greek cheese
54 __ miss; close call
55 Actress Storm
59 Skillet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 23, 2018

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: ANOTHERONEBITESTHEDUSTINTHEWIND (Another One Bites the Dust in the Wind)
Path: (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 1), (5, 0), (6, 0), (6, 1), (6, 2), (6, 3), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

