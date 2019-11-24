Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 25, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 25, 2019 Updated : November 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 25, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Taverns
5 Words of disgust
9 Cut into pieces
13 Climbing plants
15 Baby buggy
16 __ a ball; live it up
17 Bolt with a head
18 Cops
20 Presidential monogram
21 Pub order
23 "What __ kill you makes you stronger"
24 Petty or Foyt
26 Helium or hydrogen
27 Scold
29 Feel miffed about
32 Presses clothes
33 Tree, bush or flower
35 "…Give us this day __ daily bread…"
37 Small flying bug
38 Meanders
39 Albacore, for one
40 Take a load off
41 Marshmallow Easter chicks
42 Brings on board
43 Respect highly
45 Make shiny
46 Obi-__ Kenobi
47 Wolf cries
48 Stern
51 Put __ fight; refuse to comply
52 Weeding tool
55 Unfinished business
58 Like umbrella weather
60 Lie next to
61 Chess piece
62 Fox-trot or tango
63 New York team
64 Hang around
65 Middle-__; neither old nor young


DOWN 
1 Hawk or heron
2 Fervent
3 Mississippi steamers
4 Lay eyes on
5 __ crust; elite
6 Miracle-__; plant enricher
7 Linden of "Barney Miller"
8 Tiny bits
9 Dairy product
10 Show-offs
11 Jenn-Air appliance
12 __-up; confined
14 Piles
19 Seashore
22 Bruce or Spike
25 Female relative
27 Big __; large trucks
28 Orange Muppet
29 Los Angeles team
30 Feeding
31 Adjusts a grand
33 "Trees" or "The Raven"
34 Distance across the pool
36 Impulsive
38 Goes in again
39 Plow the soil
41 Tranquillity
42 Actor Ron
44 Contorts
45 Burst
47 Sled-racing dog
48 Grand __; four-run homer
49 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire"
50 Overwhelming defeat
53 __ or twice; rarely
54 Starry-__; impractical
56 "__ to worry"; words of comfort
57 __ double take; look twice
59 Drivers' assn.

 

Wander Words answers: November 25, 2019

Category: Compound Words Answer: HEREAFTER (Hereafter) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1)

