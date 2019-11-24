Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 25, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 25, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Taverns 5 Words of disgust 9 Cut into pieces 13 Climbing plants 15 Baby buggy 16 __ a ball; live it up 17 Bolt with a head 18 Cops 20 Presidential monogram 21 Pub order 23 "What __ kill you makes you stronger" 24 Petty or Foyt 26 Helium or hydrogen 27 Scold 29 Feel miffed about 32 Presses clothes 33 Tree, bush or flower 35 "…Give us this day __ daily bread…" 37 Small flying bug 38 Meanders 39 Albacore, for one 40 Take a load off 41 Marshmallow Easter chicks 42 Brings on board 43 Respect highly 45 Make shiny 46 Obi-__ Kenobi 47 Wolf cries 48 Stern 51 Put __ fight; refuse to comply 52 Weeding tool 55 Unfinished business 58 Like umbrella weather 60 Lie next to 61 Chess piece 62 Fox-trot or tango 63 New York team 64 Hang around 65 Middle-__; neither old nor young

DOWN 1 Hawk or heron 2 Fervent 3 Mississippi steamers 4 Lay eyes on 5 __ crust; elite 6 Miracle-__; plant enricher 7 Linden of "Barney Miller" 8 Tiny bits 9 Dairy product 10 Show-offs 11 Jenn-Air appliance 12 __-up; confined 14 Piles 19 Seashore 22 Bruce or Spike 25 Female relative 27 Big __; large trucks 28 Orange Muppet 29 Los Angeles team 30 Feeding 31 Adjusts a grand 33 "Trees" or "The Raven" 34 Distance across the pool 36 Impulsive 38 Goes in again 39 Plow the soil 41 Tranquillity 42 Actor Ron 44 Contorts 45 Burst 47 Sled-racing dog 48 Grand __; four-run homer 49 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire" 50 Overwhelming defeat 53 __ or twice; rarely 54 Starry-__; impractical 56 "__ to worry"; words of comfort 57 __ double take; look twice 59 Drivers' assn.

Wander Words answers: November 25, 2019

Category: Compound Words Answer: HEREAFTER (Hereafter) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1)