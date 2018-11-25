Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 26, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 26, 2018 Updated : November 26, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 26, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Injure by handling roughly
5 Juniors
9 Likelihood
13 Possessed
15 Applaud
16 Gather crops
17 Big
18 Recommended
20 Pupil's place
21 Summer blower
23 Went bad
24 __ from; besides
26 "What'll __"; Irving Berlin song
27 Lose weight
29 Takes the first step
32 Gladden
33 Joyce Kilmer's famous poem
35 Tease
37 Diminishes
38 Injure
39 Emery board
40 Online chuckle
41 Tear to bits
42 Loose piece of turf
43 Undermine
45 Manicurist's bottle
46 Rather, for one
47 Nose's detection
48 Sharp as a tack
51 Silent assent
52 JFK's VP
55 Broad and busy street
58 Foreign farewell
60 Shopper's paper
61 Catch sight of
62 In a stupor
63 BPOE folks
64 Los Angeles team
65 Refuse to obey


DOWN 
1 Burrowing mammal
2 Out of town
3 Illegible
4 Fibula's place
5 Meager
6 Ancient
7 Part of USNA: abbr.
8 Lively
9 Speaker
10 Money owed
11 Evans or Robertson
12 Drove too fast
14 Mar; ruin
19 Drinks made with ice cream
22 "__ you kidding me?"
25 __ up with; tolerates
27 Rod and __; fishing gear
28 Part of the arm
29 __ away; dismiss
30 Make light of
31 Fodder storage towers
33 Having mixed feelings
34 Kick oneself for
36 Actress Behrs
38 At any time
39 Movie
41 Glide across ice
42 Thingamajig
44 Grown-ups
45 In favor of
47 Williams and Griffith
48 Up to the task
49 Dirt
50 Walrus tooth
53 Red meat
54 Liza's mom
56 As white __ ghost
57 Record speed letters
59 June honoree

Wander Words answers: November 26, 2018

Category: Athlete
Answer: TERRELLOWENS (Terrell Owens)
Path: (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Athlete Answer: TERRELLOWENS (Terrell Owens) Path: (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)

 


 
 
		


		
