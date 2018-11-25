Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 26, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

Related Articles These crossword puzzle solvers could help you the next time you're stuck

ACROSS 1 Injure by handling roughly 5 Juniors 9 Likelihood 13 Possessed 15 Applaud 16 Gather crops 17 Big 18 Recommended 20 Pupil's place 21 Summer blower 23 Went bad 24 __ from; besides 26 "What'll __"; Irving Berlin song 27 Lose weight 29 Takes the first step 32 Gladden 33 Joyce Kilmer's famous poem 35 Tease 37 Diminishes 38 Injure 39 Emery board 40 Online chuckle 41 Tear to bits 42 Loose piece of turf 43 Undermine 45 Manicurist's bottle 46 Rather, for one 47 Nose's detection 48 Sharp as a tack 51 Silent assent 52 JFK's VP 55 Broad and busy street 58 Foreign farewell 60 Shopper's paper 61 Catch sight of 62 In a stupor 63 BPOE folks 64 Los Angeles team 65 Refuse to obey

DOWN 1 Burrowing mammal 2 Out of town 3 Illegible 4 Fibula's place 5 Meager 6 Ancient 7 Part of USNA: abbr. 8 Lively 9 Speaker 10 Money owed 11 Evans or Robertson 12 Drove too fast 14 Mar; ruin 19 Drinks made with ice cream 22 "__ you kidding me?" 25 __ up with; tolerates 27 Rod and __; fishing gear 28 Part of the arm 29 __ away; dismiss 30 Make light of 31 Fodder storage towers 33 Having mixed feelings 34 Kick oneself for 36 Actress Behrs 38 At any time 39 Movie 41 Glide across ice 42 Thingamajig 44 Grown-ups 45 In favor of 47 Williams and Griffith 48 Up to the task 49 Dirt 50 Walrus tooth 53 Red meat 54 Liza's mom 56 As white __ ghost 57 Record speed letters 59 June honoree

Wander Words answers: November 26, 2018

Category: Athlete Answer: TERRELLOWENS (Terrell Owens) Path: (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)