Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 26, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 26, 2019 Updated : November 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 26, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "I Got You __"; Sonny & Cher hit
5 Long narratives
10 Food, slangily
14 Has __ in one's bonnet; keeps harping on a subject
15 Look-__; twin
16 Prefix for copter or port
17 Student's summons
18 Most populous California city
20 Actress MacGraw
21 Ax handle
22 Windowsill
23 Chris of tennis
25 Brillo competitor
26 Mouthwatering
28 Cry of discovery
31 Make happy
32 Like old poorly wrapped cheese
34 Poor Clare, for one
36 Portion of the brain
37 Date trees
38 Merry-go-round, for one
39 Chat room giggle
40 __ over;  studies intently
41 Implied, though not spoken
42 Bra purchaser
44 Tropical lizards
45 Dollar bill
46 Smooth & glossy
47 __ up for; defended
50 Timber
51 Org. for Eagles & Ravens
54 Preposterous
57 Lady __ of the music world
58 Lover of an Irish Rose
59 Tales
60 Like sore muscles
61 Elapse, as time
62 Like a mire
63 Zooms down snowy slopes


DOWN 
1 "Ali __ and the Forty Thieves"
2 Cain's brother
3 Opposite of "incredible"
4 Sushi bar offering
5 Worker's pay
6 High up overhead
7 Crux of the matter
8 Letters before an alias
9 Schumer or Rubio: abbr.
10 Gouda or mozzarella
11 __ up; robbed at gunpoint
12 Designer Cassini
13 Astute
19 "Mine eyes have seen the __…"
21 Roll call response
24 Do one's civic duty
25 Soap lather
26 __ down the river; betray
27 Standoffish
28 Shade trees
29 Trinket; curio
30 Sound portion of a telecast
32 Foal's mother
33 "__ Miss"; univ. west of Tupelo
35 Holey fabrics
37 Warsaw native
38 Marathon
40 Black-and-white critter
41 __ off; provoked
43 Demi & Dudley
44 Shiny photo
46 WA's Puget __
47 Zest or Dial
48 Booming instrument
49 Singer Redding
50 "Mum's the __!"
52 E's followers
53 __ down; deposits
55 High school building
56 __ de cologne
57 Car fuel

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 26, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: MIXINGBOWL (Mixing Bowl) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: In The Kitchen Answer: MIXINGBOWL (Mixing Bowl) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  

	
 

	







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  

	
READ TODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries