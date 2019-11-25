Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 26, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "I Got You __"; Sonny & Cher hit 5 Long narratives 10 Food, slangily 14 Has __ in one's bonnet; keeps harping on a subject 15 Look-__; twin 16 Prefix for copter or port 17 Student's summons 18 Most populous California city 20 Actress MacGraw 21 Ax handle 22 Windowsill 23 Chris of tennis 25 Brillo competitor 26 Mouthwatering 28 Cry of discovery 31 Make happy 32 Like old poorly wrapped cheese 34 Poor Clare, for one 36 Portion of the brain 37 Date trees 38 Merry-go-round, for one 39 Chat room giggle 40 __ over; studies intently 41 Implied, though not spoken 42 Bra purchaser 44 Tropical lizards 45 Dollar bill 46 Smooth & glossy 47 __ up for; defended 50 Timber 51 Org. for Eagles & Ravens 54 Preposterous 57 Lady __ of the music world 58 Lover of an Irish Rose 59 Tales 60 Like sore muscles 61 Elapse, as time 62 Like a mire 63 Zooms down snowy slopes

DOWN 1 "Ali __ and the Forty Thieves" 2 Cain's brother 3 Opposite of "incredible" 4 Sushi bar offering 5 Worker's pay 6 High up overhead 7 Crux of the matter 8 Letters before an alias 9 Schumer or Rubio: abbr. 10 Gouda or mozzarella 11 __ up; robbed at gunpoint 12 Designer Cassini 13 Astute 19 "Mine eyes have seen the __…" 21 Roll call response 24 Do one's civic duty 25 Soap lather 26 __ down the river; betray 27 Standoffish 28 Shade trees 29 Trinket; curio 30 Sound portion of a telecast 32 Foal's mother 33 "__ Miss"; univ. west of Tupelo 35 Holey fabrics 37 Warsaw native 38 Marathon 40 Black-and-white critter 41 __ off; provoked 43 Demi & Dudley 44 Shiny photo 46 WA's Puget __ 47 Zest or Dial 48 Booming instrument 49 Singer Redding 50 "Mum's the __!" 52 E's followers 53 __ down; deposits 55 High school building 56 __ de cologne 57 Car fuel

Wander Words answers: November 26, 2019

Category: In The Kitchen Answer: MIXINGBOWL (Mixing Bowl) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)