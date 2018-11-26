Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 27, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 27, 2018 Updated : November 27, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 27, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 27, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 27, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 
Related Articles

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 In case
5 Celebrities
10 Glasgow native
14 "__ in Love with Amy"
15 Reservation dwelling
16 0, in tennis
17 Eager
18 Analyzes again
20 Coloring agent
21 Tie up
22 Chris with a racket
23 Penniless
25 Ike's monogram
26 Word attached to snake or trap
28 William Randolph or Patty
31 King's decree
32 Courtroom event
34 Wheel center
36 Piece of china
37 Britain's dollar
38 Vagabond
39 Police officer's title: abbr.
40 Hog's noise
41 Actress Greta
42 Unethical moneylender
44 One who dies for his beliefs
45 Sunbeam
46 Actress Delta
47 Egyptian dam
50 Belgrade native
51 Org. for Patriots & Packers
54 Hanging light
57 Michelin product
58 Bean curd
59 Baseball's Yogi
60 Singles
61 __ up; arranges
62 Domineering
63 Grows old


DOWN 
1 Burden carried
2 1 of 7 Deadly Sins
3 Botanists & biologists
4 Turner or Allen
5 Take long steps
6 Very small
7 Mocked
8 Harrison or Linn
9 Baltic or Bering
10 Dieter's piece of pie
11 Megaphone's shape
12 Finished
13 Quiz
19 Olympics prize
21 Hit hard
24 Carve in glass
25 No longer with us
26 Actor Foxx
27 "Bye, Jacques!"
28 Helpful tip
29 Crisco product
30 Rather fat
32 Sightseeing trip
33 Trot
35 Rude slob
37 __ on; victimize
38 "__! The Herald Angels Sing"
40 $1,000
41 Attire
43 One of the planets
44 Singer Anne __
46 Frothy drinks
47 __ of the Apostles; biblical book
48 Boot or bootee
49 Float on the breeze
50 Letter opener
52 Liberate
53 Suffix for fear or care
55 Flow back
56 Zodiac sign
57 __ T; exactly

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 27, 2018

Category: Singer
Answer: KELLYCLARKSON (Kelly Clarkson)
Path: (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Singer Answer: KELLYCLARKSON (Kelly Clarkson) Path: (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)



 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  


READTODAY'S METRO


Read Todays metro









      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries