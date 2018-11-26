Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 27, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 27, 2018.

ACROSS 1 In case 5 Celebrities 10 Glasgow native 14 "__ in Love with Amy" 15 Reservation dwelling 16 0, in tennis 17 Eager 18 Analyzes again 20 Coloring agent 21 Tie up 22 Chris with a racket 23 Penniless 25 Ike's monogram 26 Word attached to snake or trap 28 William Randolph or Patty 31 King's decree 32 Courtroom event 34 Wheel center 36 Piece of china 37 Britain's dollar 38 Vagabond 39 Police officer's title: abbr. 40 Hog's noise 41 Actress Greta 42 Unethical moneylender 44 One who dies for his beliefs 45 Sunbeam 46 Actress Delta 47 Egyptian dam 50 Belgrade native 51 Org. for Patriots & Packers 54 Hanging light 57 Michelin product 58 Bean curd 59 Baseball's Yogi 60 Singles 61 __ up; arranges 62 Domineering 63 Grows old

DOWN 1 Burden carried 2 1 of 7 Deadly Sins 3 Botanists & biologists 4 Turner or Allen 5 Take long steps 6 Very small 7 Mocked 8 Harrison or Linn 9 Baltic or Bering 10 Dieter's piece of pie 11 Megaphone's shape 12 Finished 13 Quiz 19 Olympics prize 21 Hit hard 24 Carve in glass 25 No longer with us 26 Actor Foxx 27 "Bye, Jacques!" 28 Helpful tip 29 Crisco product 30 Rather fat 32 Sightseeing trip 33 Trot 35 Rude slob 37 __ on; victimize 38 "__! The Herald Angels Sing" 40 $1,000 41 Attire 43 One of the planets 44 Singer Anne __ 46 Frothy drinks 47 __ of the Apostles; biblical book 48 Boot or bootee 49 Float on the breeze 50 Letter opener 52 Liberate 53 Suffix for fear or care 55 Flow back 56 Zodiac sign 57 __ T; exactly

Wander Words answers: November 27, 2018

Category: Singer Answer: KELLYCLARKSON (Kelly Clarkson) Path: (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)