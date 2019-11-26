Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 27, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Holden Walter-Warner
Published : November 27, 2019 Updated : November 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 27, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Students' transport
4 One-act plays
9 Kirkcaldy native
13 Abbey resident
14 Still whole
15 Group of three
16 Word attached to home or some
17 Itty-bitty
19 Took nourishment
20 Leather with a napped finish
21 Atlanta team
22 Bellows
24 Role on TV's "Alice"
25 Fred or Ben
27 Spare bedroom occupants
30 Exhilarate
31 "Never the twain __ meet"
33 Pkg. delivery service
35 Feels sick
36 Participate in a bee
37 Cheese in a white rind
38 Aristotle's "T"
39 Big U.S. bank
40 Cyclist Armstrong
41 Deodorant brand
43 Passes on, as a message
44 Cardinal or cerise
45 Piece in a staircase
46 Thin leather strip
49 Domestics
51 Switch position
54 More desirable
56 Twofold
57 Uncle's wife
58 Refueling ship
59 Kaufman or Williams
60 Takes home, after expenses
61 Consecrate
62 Ike's monogram


DOWN 
1 Give the __ to; kick out
2 Fail to fully appreciate
3 Firmament
4 Close after surgery
5 ACL tear sites
6 Decorated a petits fours
7 Ditty
8 Swine enclosure
9 __ from; robs
10 Team of rowers
11 Request for more slop
12 Gifts for kids
13 Advanced business deg.
18 Word attached to barrow or house
20 Cooking herb
23 Dobbin's dinner
24 __ over; contemplate
25 Pew or stool
26 Assumed name
27 Hurricane wind
28 Reverse one's position
29 Highly seasoned
31 Falling-out
32 "__ a Rebel"; 1962 hit song
34 Catches a glimpse of
36 Place to store a lawn mower, often
37 Christian of films
39 Thin pancake
40 Smaller amount
42 Arts and __
43 Passengers
45 Angers
46 Extend across
47 Accurate
48 Ripped apart
49 USPS delivery
50 Suffix for agree or afford
52 __ away; disappear gradually
53 Annoying insect
55 Estes or Lowe
56 June honoree

 

Wander Words answers: November 27, 2019

Category: Film Answer: RESERVOIRDOGS (Reservoir Dogs) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Category: Film Answer: RESERVOIRDOGS (Reservoir Dogs) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  

	
 

	







      
  


