Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 27, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Students' transport 4 One-act plays 9 Kirkcaldy native 13 Abbey resident 14 Still whole 15 Group of three 16 Word attached to home or some 17 Itty-bitty 19 Took nourishment 20 Leather with a napped finish 21 Atlanta team 22 Bellows 24 Role on TV's "Alice" 25 Fred or Ben 27 Spare bedroom occupants 30 Exhilarate 31 "Never the twain __ meet" 33 Pkg. delivery service 35 Feels sick 36 Participate in a bee 37 Cheese in a white rind 38 Aristotle's "T" 39 Big U.S. bank 40 Cyclist Armstrong 41 Deodorant brand 43 Passes on, as a message 44 Cardinal or cerise 45 Piece in a staircase 46 Thin leather strip 49 Domestics 51 Switch position 54 More desirable 56 Twofold 57 Uncle's wife 58 Refueling ship 59 Kaufman or Williams 60 Takes home, after expenses 61 Consecrate 62 Ike's monogram

DOWN 1 Give the __ to; kick out 2 Fail to fully appreciate 3 Firmament 4 Close after surgery 5 ACL tear sites 6 Decorated a petits fours 7 Ditty 8 Swine enclosure 9 __ from; robs 10 Team of rowers 11 Request for more slop 12 Gifts for kids 13 Advanced business deg. 18 Word attached to barrow or house 20 Cooking herb 23 Dobbin's dinner 24 __ over; contemplate 25 Pew or stool 26 Assumed name 27 Hurricane wind 28 Reverse one's position 29 Highly seasoned 31 Falling-out 32 "__ a Rebel"; 1962 hit song 34 Catches a glimpse of 36 Place to store a lawn mower, often 37 Christian of films 39 Thin pancake 40 Smaller amount 42 Arts and __ 43 Passengers 45 Angers 46 Extend across 47 Accurate 48 Ripped apart 49 USPS delivery 50 Suffix for agree or afford 52 __ away; disappear gradually 53 Annoying insect 55 Estes or Lowe 56 June honoree

Wander Words answers: November 27, 2019

Category: Film Answer: RESERVOIRDOGS (Reservoir Dogs) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)