Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 28, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 28, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Cow's comment 4 Plenty; more than enough 9 Georgia __; univ. in Atlanta 13 __ roast; cut of beef 15 Hay bundles 16 Sore 17 Recipe verb 18 Exhausted 19 Actor Everett 20 Arouse; stir up 22 Ripped 23 Deep mud 24 Inventor Whitney 26 Go higher 29 The Mamas & the Papas member 34 Knight's weapon 35 Sulks 36 Opening 37 Afternoon socials 38 Curtsied 39 Skimpy skirt 40 McMahon & Marinaro 41 Disappeared 42 Free-for-all 43 Kept 45 Cruise ships 46 Floral wire service 47 __ belt; car safety feature 48 Surgery memento 51 Purse or hat 56 "O __, All Ye Faithful" 57 Mealtimes 58 Genuine 60 King toppers 61 Cacophony 62 Indira's robe 63 Prepare spuds 64 Actor Tim 65 Presidential monogram

DOWN 1 Fem. title 2 Pitcher's delights 3 Leave out 4 Ridiculous 5 Sugar __; New York's state tree 6 Entreaty 7 Church season 8 Highly honored 9 Stratagem 10 Resound 11 Scorch 12 "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. __" 14 Elementary textbooks 21 Obey 25 __ Cruces, NM 26 Fall bloom 27 Uppsala resident 28 Seashore 29 Did a lawn chore 30 Imitated 31 Nimble 32 Less nuts 33 Secret agents 35 A la __; served with ice cream 38 Colorful scarf 39 Trusted counselors 41 In good shape 42 Hamm and Farrow 44 Once again 45 Diminish 47 In a __; sort of 48 Con game 49 __-Cola 50 Singer and actor Ed __ 52 Weather forecast 53 Bedspring 54 __ up on; study about 55 Linear measure 59 Be dishonest

Wander Words answers: November 28, 2018

Category: Occupation Answer: REALESTATEAGENT (Real Estate Agent) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2)