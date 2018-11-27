Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 28, 2018

Crossword

Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 28, 2018 Updated : November 28, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 28, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Cow's comment
4 Plenty; more than enough
9 Georgia __; univ. in Atlanta
13 __ roast; cut of beef
15 Hay bundles
16 Sore
17 Recipe verb
18 Exhausted
19 Actor Everett
20 Arouse; stir up
22 Ripped
23 Deep mud
24 Inventor Whitney
26 Go higher
29 The Mamas & the Papas member
34 Knight's weapon
35 Sulks
36 Opening
37 Afternoon socials
38 Curtsied
39 Skimpy skirt
40 McMahon & Marinaro
41 Disappeared
42 Free-for-all
43 Kept
45 Cruise ships
46 Floral wire service
47 __ belt; car safety feature
48 Surgery memento
51 Purse or hat
56 "O __, All Ye Faithful"
57 Mealtimes
58 Genuine
60 King toppers
61 Cacophony
62 Indira's robe
63 Prepare spuds
64 Actor Tim
65 Presidential monogram


DOWN 
1 Fem. title
2 Pitcher's delights
3 Leave out
4 Ridiculous
5 Sugar __; New York's state tree
6 Entreaty
7 Church season
8 Highly honored
9 Stratagem
10 Resound
11 Scorch
12 "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. __"
14 Elementary textbooks
21 Obey
25 __ Cruces, NM
26 Fall bloom
27 Uppsala 
resident
28 Seashore
29 Did a lawn chore
30 Imitated
31 Nimble
32 Less nuts
33 Secret agents
35 A la __; served with ice cream
38 Colorful scarf
39 Trusted counselors
41 In good shape
42 Hamm and Farrow
44 Once again
45 Diminish
47 In a __; sort of
48 Con game
49 __-Cola
50 Singer and actor Ed __
52 Weather forecast
53 Bedspring
54 __ up on; study about
55 Linear measure
59 Be dishonest

Wander Words answers: November 28, 2018

Category: Occupation
Answer: REALESTATEAGENT (Real Estate Agent)
Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Occupation Answer: REALESTATEAGENT (Real Estate Agent) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2)

 


 
 
		


		
