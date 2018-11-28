Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 29, 2018

Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 29, 2018 Updated : November 29, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 29, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Curvy letter
4 Inaccurate
9 Made fun of
13 Part of a royal flush
14 As sore as __
15 Angelou or Rudolph
16 Sore
17 Merchant
19 Fraternity letter
20 Pauses
21 Part of a knife
22 __ than; besides
24 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.
25 Bar
27 Give a sermon
30 Fess up
31 Sandwich maker's need
33 Know-__; ability
35 Hockey score
36 Compensate
37 Actress Delany
38 Isn't __ to; probably won't
39 Bursting at the __; too full
40 Generous one
41 Wobble
43 Ready for dinner
44 Stewart or Carew
45 Stupid
46 Toss
49 Skate smoothly
51 Spanish article
54 Not easily restrained
56 Student summons
57 Egg on
58 Spend foolishly
59 Catch sight of
60 __ away; leaves
61 Follows orders
62 Burro



DOWN 
1 Apiece
2 Kid in the next desk
3 Firmament
4 __ together; connect securely
5 Detest
6 Thrown for a __; confused
7 Uses a straw
8 Forest animal
9 Aviator Earhart
10 Family member
11 Observed
12 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage
13 Jolt
18 Receded
20 Fired a gun
23 Work hard
24 Become unraveled
25 Heroic narrative
26 Embrace as one's own
27 Tiny veggies
28 Constant
29 "__ thy father and thy mother"
31 Yogi or Boo-Boo
32 Spinning stat
34 Cautious
36 Tall piece of marsh grass
37 Adams & Johnson
39 Stores away
40 Sand mound
42 Wears away
43 Trimmed shrubs
45 __ Moore; brand of canned beef stew
46 Gangster
47 Sandwich type
48 Hit the ceiling
49 Snatch
50 Misplace
52 Mont Blanc's range
53 Devious
55 Deuce
56 "Who Wants to __ Millionaire"

 

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 29, 2018

Category: Film
Answer: HONEYISHRUNKTHEKIDS (Honey, I Shrunk The Kids)
Path: (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2)

