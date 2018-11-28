Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 29, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 29, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Curvy letter 4 Inaccurate 9 Made fun of 13 Part of a royal flush 14 As sore as __ 15 Angelou or Rudolph 16 Sore 17 Merchant 19 Fraternity letter 20 Pauses 21 Part of a knife 22 __ than; besides 24 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy. 25 Bar 27 Give a sermon 30 Fess up 31 Sandwich maker's need 33 Know-__; ability 35 Hockey score 36 Compensate 37 Actress Delany 38 Isn't __ to; probably won't 39 Bursting at the __; too full 40 Generous one 41 Wobble 43 Ready for dinner 44 Stewart or Carew 45 Stupid 46 Toss 49 Skate smoothly 51 Spanish article 54 Not easily restrained 56 Student summons 57 Egg on 58 Spend foolishly 59 Catch sight of 60 __ away; leaves 61 Follows orders 62 Burro

DOWN 1 Apiece 2 Kid in the next desk 3 Firmament 4 __ together; connect securely 5 Detest 6 Thrown for a __; confused 7 Uses a straw 8 Forest animal 9 Aviator Earhart 10 Family member 11 Observed 12 "How __ you!"; cry of outrage 13 Jolt 18 Receded 20 Fired a gun 23 Work hard 24 Become unraveled 25 Heroic narrative 26 Embrace as one's own 27 Tiny veggies 28 Constant 29 "__ thy father and thy mother" 31 Yogi or Boo-Boo 32 Spinning stat 34 Cautious 36 Tall piece of marsh grass 37 Adams & Johnson 39 Stores away 40 Sand mound 42 Wears away 43 Trimmed shrubs 45 __ Moore; brand of canned beef stew 46 Gangster 47 Sandwich type 48 Hit the ceiling 49 Snatch 50 Misplace 52 Mont Blanc's range 53 Devious 55 Deuce 56 "Who Wants to __ Millionaire"

Wander Words answers: November 29, 2018

Category: Film Answer: HONEYISHRUNKTHEKIDS (Honey, I Shrunk The Kids) Path: (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2)