Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 30, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 30, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Chocolate __ cookies 5 Many an East European 9 __ the fool; behaves stupidly 13 Solitary 15 Sharpen 16 Cowboy's shoe 17 Subside 18 __ of; next to 20 Physician, familiarly 21 Coolidge, to friends 23 Prior to today 24 Discontinue 26 Galloped 27 Business declines 29 Ploy 32 Accepted standards 33 Line of travel 35 Short sleep 37 "__ in a Manger" 38 Sudden forward rush 39 Office note 40 Acquire 41 Old Roman robes 42 Make merry 43 Passes on, as a message 45 In one's dotage 46 "I __ poor wayfaring stranger…" 47 Counter an argument 48 Digger's tool 51 Thirsty Frenchman's need 52 IM pioneer 55 "The Pelican State" 58 Fictional tale 60 Linkletter & others 61 Small store 62 Uses an emery board 63 TV series for Mike Farrell 64 Bugle song 65 Late July babies

DOWN 1 __ in; wearing 2 Bum 3 Wrong 4 Animal in the house 5 Layered rock 6 Chat room laugh 7 Year south of the border 8 Worship 9 Not present 10 Quarter or dime 11 Commotion 12 One-dish meal 14 Summarizes 19 Kelly or Slick 22 Donkey 25 Acting award 27 Unexpected obstacle 28 Certain berth 29 Yanks 30 Sure to happen 31 Bedouin's transport 33 Floor coverings 34 "__ Clear Day, You Can See Forever" 36 Flagstaff 38 U.S. colonist supportive of Britain 39 Restaurant's list 41 Subdues 42 Reject sharply 44 Lush; profuse 45 Body of water 47 Gathers crops 48 Close angrily 49 Circle dance 50 On the __ with; not speaking to 53 Bread spread 54 Not as much 56 __ moment; instant of realization 57 File drawer, perhaps 59 Feel miserable

Wander Words answers: November 30, 2018

Category: Music Mixups Answer: BLUECHRISTMASTIMEISHEREAGAIN (Blue Christmas Time is Here Again) Path: (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (5, 4), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)