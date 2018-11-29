Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 30, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
Crossword
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 30, 2018 Updated : November 30, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 30, 2018
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 30, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 30, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

Related Articles

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Chocolate __ cookies
5 Many an East European
9 __ the fool; behaves stupidly
13 Solitary
15 Sharpen
16 Cowboy's shoe
17 Subside
18 __ of; next to
20 Physician, familiarly
21 Coolidge, to friends
23 Prior to today
24 Discontinue
26 Galloped
27 Business declines
29 Ploy
32 Accepted standards
33 Line of travel
35 Short sleep
37 "__ in a Manger"
38 Sudden forward rush
39 Office note
40 Acquire
41 Old Roman robes
42 Make merry
43 Passes on, as a message
45 In one's dotage
46 "I __ poor wayfaring stranger…"
47 Counter an argument
48 Digger's tool
51 Thirsty Frenchman's need
52 IM pioneer
55 "The Pelican State"
58 Fictional tale
60 Linkletter & others
61 Small store
62 Uses an emery board
63 TV series for Mike Farrell
64 Bugle song
65 Late July babies



DOWN 
1 __ in; wearing
2 Bum
3 Wrong
4 Animal in the house
5 Layered rock
6 Chat room laugh
7 Year south of the border
8 Worship
9 Not present
10 Quarter or dime
11 Commotion
12 One-dish meal
14 Summarizes
19 Kelly or Slick
22 Donkey
25 Acting award
27 Unexpected obstacle
28 Certain berth
29 Yanks
30 Sure to happen
31 Bedouin's transport
33 Floor coverings
34 "__ Clear Day, You Can See Forever"
36 Flagstaff
38 U.S. colonist supportive of Britain
39 Restaurant's 
list
41 Subdues
42 Reject 
sharply
44 Lush; profuse
45 Body of water
47 Gathers crops
48 Close angrily
49 Circle dance
50 On the __ with; not speaking to
53 Bread spread
54 Not as much
56 __ moment; instant of realization
57 File drawer, perhaps
59 Feel miserable

Wander Words answers: November 30, 2018

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: BLUECHRISTMASTIMEISHEREAGAIN (Blue Christmas Time is Here Again)
Path: (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (5, 4), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Music Mixups Answer: BLUECHRISTMASTIMEISHEREAGAIN (Blue Christmas Time is Here Again) Path: (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (3, 4), (4, 4), (5, 4), (5, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2), (5, 2), (5, 1), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3)

 


 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  
 







      
  







      
  
 




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  


READTODAY'S METRO


Read Todays metro









      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
 







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries