Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 6, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Slap 5 Man's nickname 9 Items sold by the dozen 13 Friendlier 15 Record 16 Pig's dinner 17 Male relative 18 Captivate; enchant 20 Word of mild surprise 21 Near the ground 23 Wandered 24 Hartman & Donahue 26 Almond or filbert 27 Reason 29 Peaceful 32 Up in arms 33 Uncouth; coarse 35 Sprite 37 Arrests 38 Talons 39 Celebrity 40 Under the weather 41 Daytime serials 42 Terra-__; brownish-orange clay 43 Nasal cavity divider 45 Ship's kitchen 46 __ amok; went wild 47 Actor Willem __ 48 Moral principles 51 Likely 52 Part of the weekend: abbr. 55 Like a chessboard 58 Venerate 60 Actor Alan __ Jr. 61 __ the way; pioneer 62 Appointed 63 Greasy 64 Nimble 65 Certain votes

DOWN 1 __ as a bug in a rug 2 Dinner beverage 3 Good enough 4 __ Aviv 5 Crock-Pot meals, often 6 Light brown 7 30-day month: abbr. 8 Proximity 9 Large country home 10 Morose; sullen 11 VP Al __ 12 Earned a traffic ticket 14 Have a flashback about 19 Does a bartender's job 22 "__ Miss"; So. university 25 Successful shows 27 Skirt style 28 Some grad exams 29 Cutting tools 30 Irritating 31 Fill with joy 33 Manhattan __ chowder 34 Snoop Dogg's music 36 Become dog-eared 38 Gives advice to 39 Han __; "Star Wars" character 41 Heap 42 Loose gown 44 Expensive 45 Opening 47 Family member 48 Resound 49 Asian language 50 Satan's realm 53 Vicinity 54 Kennedy & Cruz 56 Speaker Pelosi's title: abbr. 57 Body part often pierced 59 "An apple a __ keeps…"

Wander Words answers: November 6, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: VANMORRISON (Van Morrison) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)