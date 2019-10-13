Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 6, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 06, 2019 Updated : November 06, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 6, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 6, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 6, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Slap
5 Man's nickname
9 Items sold by the dozen
13 Friendlier
15 Record
16 Pig's dinner
17 Male relative
18 Captivate; enchant
20 Word of mild surprise
21 Near the ground
23 Wandered
24 Hartman & Donahue
26 Almond or filbert
27 Reason
29 Peaceful
32 Up in arms
33 Uncouth; coarse
35 Sprite
37 Arrests
38 Talons
39 Celebrity
40 Under the weather
41 Daytime serials
42 Terra-__; brownish-orange clay
43 Nasal cavity divider
45 Ship's kitchen
46 __ amok; went wild
47 Actor Willem __
48 Moral principles
51 Likely
52 Part of the weekend: abbr.
55 Like a chessboard
58 Venerate
60 Actor Alan __ Jr.
61 __ the way; pioneer
62 Appointed
63 Greasy
64 Nimble
65 Certain votes




DOWN 
1 __ as a bug in a rug
2 Dinner beverage
3 Good enough
4 __ Aviv
5 Crock-Pot meals, often
6 Light brown
7 30-day month: abbr.
8 Proximity
9 Large country home
10 Morose; sullen
11 VP Al __
12 Earned a traffic ticket
14 Have a flashback about
19 Does a bartender's job
22 "__ Miss"; So. university
25 Successful shows
27 Skirt style
28 Some grad exams
29 Cutting tools
30 Irritating
31 Fill with joy
33 Manhattan __ chowder
34 Snoop Dogg's music
36 Become dog-eared
38 Gives advice to
39 Han __; "Star Wars" character
41 Heap
42 Loose gown
44 Expensive
45 Opening
47 Family member
48 Resound
49 Asian language
50 Satan's realm
53 Vicinity
54 Kennedy & Cruz
56 Speaker Pelosi's title: abbr.
57 Body part often pierced
59 "An apple a __ keeps…"

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: November 6, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: VANMORRISON (Van Morrison) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Musician Answer: VANMORRISON (Van Morrison) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1)

Related Articles


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  

	
 

	







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    




      
  

	
READ TODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries