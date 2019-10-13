Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 8, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 08, 2019 Updated : November 08, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 8, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Rather or Quayle
4 Crush
9 Part of BPOE
13 __ pop; soft drink
14 FDR's affliction
15 TV's "Let's Make a __"
16 One of seven deadly sins
17 Be grateful for
19 Tiny
20 Long lock of hair
21 Lopsided
22 Room recesses
24 To and __
25 Stringed instruments
27 Abduct
30 Disney dog
31 Puts on weight
33 El __; Spanish hero
35 Put on __; act snobbish
36 Vow taker
37 Sign of an old surgery
38 Actress Charlotte __
39 Root beer toppers
40 Strong string
41 Gloomy
43 Pasture
44 Enter a contest
45 Indian social division
46 Large beer mug
49 Incline
51 Org. for Cowboys & Bears
54 Rehearsing
56 Pierce
57 Canberra's nation: abbr.
58 Willem of "Platoon"
59 Corncobs
60 Trawlers' needs
61 Furry swimmer
62 "A Nightmare on __ Street"; Depp film





DOWN 
1 Finished
2 Daring explorer
3 Negative vote
4 Reason to turn off the microwave
5 Sulks
6 European peaks
7 Letter opener
8 Gardener's tool
9 Light bulb inventor
10 Hose problem
11 Prince George's mum
12 Murdered
13 Make clothes
18 King, queen & jack
20 Spanish bull
23 Stable dinner
24 Acceptable
25 Shadowbox
26 Epic poem by Homer
27 Baby goats
28 Not done on purpose
29 Liberace's instrument
31 "The Old __ Mare"
32 "Ready, __, fire!"
34 Sketched
36 Monotonous speaker
37 Slap
39 Pass out
40 Examination
42 Kicks out
43 "Away in a __"
45 Narrow boat
46 Life __; one's years on earth
47 Word of agreement
48 Vane direction
49 "Begone!"
50 Raise
52 "Old MacDonald had a __…"
53 Scale divisions: abbr.
55 "What'll __"; Irving Berlin song
56 Notice

 

Wander Words answers: November 8, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: WALKINGSTICKOFBUTTER (Walking Stick of Butter) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2)

