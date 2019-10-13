Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: November 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published November 8, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Rather or Quayle 4 Crush 9 Part of BPOE 13 __ pop; soft drink 14 FDR's affliction 15 TV's "Let's Make a __" 16 One of seven deadly sins 17 Be grateful for 19 Tiny 20 Long lock of hair 21 Lopsided 22 Room recesses 24 To and __ 25 Stringed instruments 27 Abduct 30 Disney dog 31 Puts on weight 33 El __; Spanish hero 35 Put on __; act snobbish 36 Vow taker 37 Sign of an old surgery 38 Actress Charlotte __ 39 Root beer toppers 40 Strong string 41 Gloomy 43 Pasture 44 Enter a contest 45 Indian social division 46 Large beer mug 49 Incline 51 Org. for Cowboys & Bears 54 Rehearsing 56 Pierce 57 Canberra's nation: abbr. 58 Willem of "Platoon" 59 Corncobs 60 Trawlers' needs 61 Furry swimmer 62 "A Nightmare on __ Street"; Depp film

DOWN 1 Finished 2 Daring explorer 3 Negative vote 4 Reason to turn off the microwave 5 Sulks 6 European peaks 7 Letter opener 8 Gardener's tool 9 Light bulb inventor 10 Hose problem 11 Prince George's mum 12 Murdered 13 Make clothes 18 King, queen & jack 20 Spanish bull 23 Stable dinner 24 Acceptable 25 Shadowbox 26 Epic poem by Homer 27 Baby goats 28 Not done on purpose 29 Liberace's instrument 31 "The Old __ Mare" 32 "Ready, __, fire!" 34 Sketched 36 Monotonous speaker 37 Slap 39 Pass out 40 Examination 42 Kicks out 43 "Away in a __" 45 Narrow boat 46 Life __; one's years on earth 47 Word of agreement 48 Vane direction 49 "Begone!" 50 Raise 52 "Old MacDonald had a __…" 53 Scale divisions: abbr. 55 "What'll __"; Irving Berlin song 56 Notice

Wander Words answers: November 8, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: WALKINGSTICKOFBUTTER (Walking Stick of Butter) Path: (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 2)