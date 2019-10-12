Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 14, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 14, 2019 Updated : October 14, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 14, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Gush forth
5 Lacking manners
9 Pain in the neck
13 Hired vehicles
15 __-and-shut case
16 Titicaca or Tahoe
17 Once more
18 Lunch spot
20 Affirmative
21 Furniture wood
23 Kingdoms
24 Revere & Newman
26 Car fuel
27 Candle shop delights
29 Opposite of roundabout
32 Sela and her family
33 Nuts
35 "Rumor __ It…"; Jennifer Aniston film
37 "Queen for __" of old TV
38 See eye __; agree
39 First, second, third or home
40 Hair bonnet
41 Strong ties
42 Terra-__; patio pot clay
43 Male voices
45 Pieces of dinnerware
46 Breather's need
47 Antlered animal
48 Husband or wife
51 Tenement bldg. unit
52 Winnebagos & Airstreams, for short
55 Friendly
58 Usual practice
60 Curved beam overhead
61 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire"
62 Uneven
63 Track-and-field event
64 Takes to court
65 Reason to study



DOWN 
1 Stick around
2 Book leaf
3 Try the patience of
4 Nintendo video game console
5 Boulders
6 "__ Lazy River"
7 ABC followers
8 Invigorate
9 Polite person's word
10 British noble
11 __ milk; nonfat drink
12 Leoni & others
14 Pigs' noses
19 Emotional
22 Jolson & Roker
25 Williams or Warhol
27 Waterbird
28 West Point student
29 Doris & Dennis
30 Motormouth
31 1 of the 5 senses
33 Swindles
34 Blushing
36 Coral & Yellow
38 Violent streams of water
39 Dangerous critters
41 U.S. state capital
42 Provide with attire
44 All for __; in vain
45 Family member
47 Fellows
48 Ponzi scheme
49 __ over; study intently
50 "__ upon a time…"
53 Passport stamp
54 Part of a wineglass
56 Debtor's note
57 Presidential nickname
59 "You __ My Sunshine"

 

Wander Words answers: October 14, 2019

Category: Category: Phrase Answer: EASYASPIE (Easy as Pie) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2)

