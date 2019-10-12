Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 14, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle?

ACROSS 1 Gush forth 5 Lacking manners 9 Pain in the neck 13 Hired vehicles 15 __-and-shut case 16 Titicaca or Tahoe 17 Once more 18 Lunch spot 20 Affirmative 21 Furniture wood 23 Kingdoms 24 Revere & Newman 26 Car fuel 27 Candle shop delights 29 Opposite of roundabout 32 Sela and her family 33 Nuts 35 "Rumor __ It…"; Jennifer Aniston film 37 "Queen for __" of old TV 38 See eye __; agree 39 First, second, third or home 40 Hair bonnet 41 Strong ties 42 Terra-__; patio pot clay 43 Male voices 45 Pieces of dinnerware 46 Breather's need 47 Antlered animal 48 Husband or wife 51 Tenement bldg. unit 52 Winnebagos & Airstreams, for short 55 Friendly 58 Usual practice 60 Curved beam overhead 61 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire" 62 Uneven 63 Track-and-field event 64 Takes to court 65 Reason to study

DOWN 1 Stick around 2 Book leaf 3 Try the patience of 4 Nintendo video game console 5 Boulders 6 "__ Lazy River" 7 ABC followers 8 Invigorate 9 Polite person's word 10 British noble 11 __ milk; nonfat drink 12 Leoni & others 14 Pigs' noses 19 Emotional 22 Jolson & Roker 25 Williams or Warhol 27 Waterbird 28 West Point student 29 Doris & Dennis 30 Motormouth 31 1 of the 5 senses 33 Swindles 34 Blushing 36 Coral & Yellow 38 Violent streams of water 39 Dangerous critters 41 U.S. state capital 42 Provide with attire 44 All for __; in vain 45 Family member 47 Fellows 48 Ponzi scheme 49 __ over; study intently 50 "__ upon a time…" 53 Passport stamp 54 Part of a wineglass 56 Debtor's note 57 Presidential nickname 59 "You __ My Sunshine"

Wander Words answers: October 14, 2019

Category: Category: Phrase Answer: EASYASPIE (Easy as Pie) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2)