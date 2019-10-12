Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 23, 2019

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 23, 2019
ACROSS
1 One of the Beatles
5 "The Beehive State"
9 Slender
13 Large stiff collars
15 Window glass
16 Skimpy skirt
17 Author Harriet Beecher __
18 Comedians' partners
20 Little child
21 Compete
23 Abhor
24 Build
26 Whopper
27 Pet bird
29 Arranges
32 In the know
33 __ in; inundated by
35 Capture
37 Not bananas
38 Damages irreparably
39 Farm building
40 Moral transgression
41 After-dinner candies
42 __ about; praised highly
43 Oppressive ruler
45 Place to buy bread & pie
46 Two months ago: abbr.
47 Be indecisive
48 Like a piercing scream
51 Small bill
52 Knight's title
55 Mentor
58 Innocent
60 Suffix for suit or wash
61 Huge amount, slangily
62 Hell's ruler
63 Three-__ sloth
64 Argument
65 "Auld Lang __"







DOWN 
1 In __; jokingly
2 Mr. Preminger
3 Folk singers' gathering
4 180 degrees from SSE
5 Rattled
6 Skater Babilonia
7 Connecting word
8 __ of; paying no attention to
9 Hits hard
10 Scalp problem
11 Printer supplies
12 Haze
14 Harsh
19 Actor Brian
22 Like slick winter roads
25 Uncommon
27 Late singer Mama __
28 Look for with expectation
29 Without
30 Brown or Rice
31 Not as vivid in color
33 Family tree member
34 To __; namely
36 "Over my dead __!"
38 Curls
39 "Oh, for Pete's __!"
41 Manhandles
42 Black glossy birds
44 __ cats and dogs; poured
45 Embargo
47 Most terrible
48 "Beat it!"
49 Tramp
50 Reign
53 Lendl of tennis
54 Actress Russo
56 __ off; sever
57 __ mission; driven
59 Community coll. degrees

 

Wander Words answers: October 23, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: LONGSHOREMAN (Longshoreman) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)

