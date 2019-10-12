Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 23, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 23, 2019.

ACROSS 1 One of the Beatles 5 "The Beehive State" 9 Slender 13 Large stiff collars 15 Window glass 16 Skimpy skirt 17 Author Harriet Beecher __ 18 Comedians' partners 20 Little child 21 Compete 23 Abhor 24 Build 26 Whopper 27 Pet bird 29 Arranges 32 In the know 33 __ in; inundated by 35 Capture 37 Not bananas 38 Damages irreparably 39 Farm building 40 Moral transgression 41 After-dinner candies 42 __ about; praised highly 43 Oppressive ruler 45 Place to buy bread & pie 46 Two months ago: abbr. 47 Be indecisive 48 Like a piercing scream 51 Small bill 52 Knight's title 55 Mentor 58 Innocent 60 Suffix for suit or wash 61 Huge amount, slangily 62 Hell's ruler 63 Three-__ sloth 64 Argument 65 "Auld Lang __"

DOWN 1 In __; jokingly 2 Mr. Preminger 3 Folk singers' gathering 4 180 degrees from SSE 5 Rattled 6 Skater Babilonia 7 Connecting word 8 __ of; paying no attention to 9 Hits hard 10 Scalp problem 11 Printer supplies 12 Haze 14 Harsh 19 Actor Brian 22 Like slick winter roads 25 Uncommon 27 Late singer Mama __ 28 Look for with expectation 29 Without 30 Brown or Rice 31 Not as vivid in color 33 Family tree member 34 To __; namely 36 "Over my dead __!" 38 Curls 39 "Oh, for Pete's __!" 41 Manhandles 42 Black glossy birds 44 __ cats and dogs; poured 45 Embargo 47 Most terrible 48 "Beat it!" 49 Tramp 50 Reign 53 Lendl of tennis 54 Actress Russo 56 __ off; sever 57 __ mission; driven 59 Community coll. degrees

Wander Words answers: October 23, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: LONGSHOREMAN (Longshoreman) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2)