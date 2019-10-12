Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 28, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
October 28, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 28, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Unwanted e-mail
5 Burn
9 Actor George
13 "It's Only a __ Moon"
15 Subdue
16 Get taller
17 Red Delicious or Granny Smith
18 Plato's famous student
20 Coal __; thick black liquid
21 Vehicle
23 Self-confident
24 Standing straight
26 Sullivan & O'Neill
27 Blame
29 Rascals
32 Arthritis symptoms
33 Devoutness
35 Fraternity letter
37 As limp as __
38 Farm buildings
39 Actor Bridges
40 Go bad
41 Silenced
42 Dial & Ivory
43 Next to
45 Upper room
46 Two __ two is four
47 Smarter
48 Refuse to sit up straight
51 Elvis Presley's "__ Now or Never"
52 Everybody
55 Stuck-up
58 Els with a club
60 As busy as __
61 Kill flies
62 Religious tenet
63 Disarray
64 Flying insect
65 Necklace piece






DOWN 
1 Run-in
2 Family member
3 Be grateful for
4 Boss on TV's "Alice"
5 Begin
6 In one __ and out the other
7 "__ my brother's keeper?"
8 Thinks highly of
9 Self-centeredness
10 Carney & Garfunkel
11 __ out; distribute
12 Eur. nation
14 Alcove
19 10/28/19
22 Biggest diamond
25 Ladder piece
27 On __ with; equivalent to
28 Tree with tasty pods
29 __ away; dismiss
30 Set up beforehand
31 Form; mold
33 Cracker spread
34 Wrath
36 Remove from office
38 Thailand's main religion
39 Drill a hole
41 Chop finely
42 Talked back
44 Hollandaise & Tabasco
45 "__ Along, Little Dogies"
47 Breadth
48 Ponzi scheme
49 Part of the ear
50 Change for a five
53 __ beans
54 Pencil's core
56 Deuce
57 Consume
59 Steal from

 

Wander Words answers: October 28, 2019

Category: Film Answer: INCEPTION (Inception) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Film Answer: INCEPTION (Inception) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1)



		


		
