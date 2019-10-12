Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 28, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 28, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Unwanted e-mail 5 Burn 9 Actor George 13 "It's Only a __ Moon" 15 Subdue 16 Get taller 17 Red Delicious or Granny Smith 18 Plato's famous student 20 Coal __; thick black liquid 21 Vehicle 23 Self-confident 24 Standing straight 26 Sullivan & O'Neill 27 Blame 29 Rascals 32 Arthritis symptoms 33 Devoutness 35 Fraternity letter 37 As limp as __ 38 Farm buildings 39 Actor Bridges 40 Go bad 41 Silenced 42 Dial & Ivory 43 Next to 45 Upper room 46 Two __ two is four 47 Smarter 48 Refuse to sit up straight 51 Elvis Presley's "__ Now or Never" 52 Everybody 55 Stuck-up 58 Els with a club 60 As busy as __ 61 Kill flies 62 Religious tenet 63 Disarray 64 Flying insect 65 Necklace piece

DOWN 1 Run-in 2 Family member 3 Be grateful for 4 Boss on TV's "Alice" 5 Begin 6 In one __ and out the other 7 "__ my brother's keeper?" 8 Thinks highly of 9 Self-centeredness 10 Carney & Garfunkel 11 __ out; distribute 12 Eur. nation 14 Alcove 19 10/28/19 22 Biggest diamond 25 Ladder piece 27 On __ with; equivalent to 28 Tree with tasty pods 29 __ away; dismiss 30 Set up beforehand 31 Form; mold 33 Cracker spread 34 Wrath 36 Remove from office 38 Thailand's main religion 39 Drill a hole 41 Chop finely 42 Talked back 44 Hollandaise & Tabasco 45 "__ Along, Little Dogies" 47 Breadth 48 Ponzi scheme 49 Part of the ear 50 Change for a five 53 __ beans 54 Pencil's core 56 Deuce 57 Consume 59 Steal from

Wander Words answers: October 28, 2019

Category: Film Answer: INCEPTION (Inception) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1)