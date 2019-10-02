Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 03, 2019 Updated : October 03, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 3, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 3, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Corn on the __
4 "Never the twain __ meet"
9 Mont Blanc's range
13 Cries from the flock
15 One of the Obamas
16 Actor Christian
17 __ milk; nonfat beverage
18 Jed Clampett's portrayer
19 Mob violence
20 Male horses
22 At __ with; opposing
23 Gritty residue
24 Feathery scarf
26 Strut about pompously
29 Loots
34 Change slightly
35 "Been __, done that"
36 "__ It Be"; Beatles hit
37 Not nude
38 Nonsense
39 Forbidden thing
40 Kardashian or Basinger
41 Menial laborers
42 "Fantastic!"
43 Unconnected
45 Absurd
46 Maroon or cerise
47 TV's "__ the Boss?"
48 CT or MRI
51 Builder
56 __ up; shredded
57 Part of the large intestine
58 Was remorseful about
60 Large trees
61 Monopoly player's purchase
62 Part of a date
63 Disarray
64 Glowing coal fragment
65 Wild blue yonder


DOWN 
1 "NCIS" network
2 White __; state trees of Illinois
3 Fishing worm, e.g.
4 Stinky
5 Traditional nun's wear
6 Additionally
7 Claim against property
8 Actress Angela
9 Overseas
10 __-back; relaxed
11 Walk with heavy steps
12 __ sail; leaves shore
14 Crushed
21 Dishonest person
25 Ace, often
26 Bags
27 TV's "Kate & __"
28 Item that costs 55¢
29 Most-used electronic device
30 Marvin & Meriwether
31 Wed secretly
32 Extend one's subscription
33 Tale
35 Tap the horn
38 Reason to take Advil
39 Baby's bedroom
41 Prefix for view or paid
42 Dundee native
44 Actor James
45 Black eye
47 TV's "__ Line Is It Anyway?"
48 Flower support
49 "Old King __ was a merry old soul…"
50 Up in __; furious
52 Hotel booking
53 Cudgel
54 Signals to actors
55 Shipbuilder's wood
59 Lacking moisture

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: October 3, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: SOFTWAREDESIGNER (Software Designer) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Occupation Answer: SOFTWAREDESIGNER (Software Designer) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  

	
 

	







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READ TODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries