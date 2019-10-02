Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 3, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Corn on the __ 4 "Never the twain __ meet" 9 Mont Blanc's range 13 Cries from the flock 15 One of the Obamas 16 Actor Christian 17 __ milk; nonfat beverage 18 Jed Clampett's portrayer 19 Mob violence 20 Male horses 22 At __ with; opposing 23 Gritty residue 24 Feathery scarf 26 Strut about pompously 29 Loots 34 Change slightly 35 "Been __, done that" 36 "__ It Be"; Beatles hit 37 Not nude 38 Nonsense 39 Forbidden thing 40 Kardashian or Basinger 41 Menial laborers 42 "Fantastic!" 43 Unconnected 45 Absurd 46 Maroon or cerise 47 TV's "__ the Boss?" 48 CT or MRI 51 Builder 56 __ up; shredded 57 Part of the large intestine 58 Was remorseful about 60 Large trees 61 Monopoly player's purchase 62 Part of a date 63 Disarray 64 Glowing coal fragment 65 Wild blue yonder

DOWN 1 "NCIS" network 2 White __; state trees of Illinois 3 Fishing worm, e.g. 4 Stinky 5 Traditional nun's wear 6 Additionally 7 Claim against property 8 Actress Angela 9 Overseas 10 __-back; relaxed 11 Walk with heavy steps 12 __ sail; leaves shore 14 Crushed 21 Dishonest person 25 Ace, often 26 Bags 27 TV's "Kate & __" 28 Item that costs 55¢ 29 Most-used electronic device 30 Marvin & Meriwether 31 Wed secretly 32 Extend one's subscription 33 Tale 35 Tap the horn 38 Reason to take Advil 39 Baby's bedroom 41 Prefix for view or paid 42 Dundee native 44 Actor James 45 Black eye 47 TV's "__ Line Is It Anyway?" 48 Flower support 49 "Old King __ was a merry old soul…" 50 Up in __; furious 52 Hotel booking 53 Cudgel 54 Signals to actors 55 Shipbuilder's wood 59 Lacking moisture

Wander Words answers: October 3, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: SOFTWAREDESIGNER (Software Designer) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1)