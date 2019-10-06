Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 7, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 07, 2019 Updated : October 07, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 7, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Toast spread
4 Come into conflict
9 Actor Sandler
13 Unwanted find in a fish dish
14 Capital of Vietnam
15 Indian prince
16 Aristotle's "B"
17 Sporadic
19 TV drama series
20 "It's all __ to me"
21 Brainy
22 Footwear
24 Pres. Arthur's initials
25 Beer mugs
27 Wild animals
30 Cone-shaped dwelling
31 Old French currency
33 Push-__; calisthenics exercises
35 Breaks a fast
36 Perch
37 Get ready, for short
38 Sorority letter
39 Track-and-field events
40 Solitary
41 Resounds
43 Disease
44 Strange
45 Ore seeker
46 Diminish
49 __ out; eliminate gradually
51 "Scent __ Woman"; Al Pacino film
54 Uprisings
56 Spoil
57 __ the shots; be in charge
58 TV's "Kate & __"
59 "If __ I hadn't!"; cry of regret
60 Seeks damages from
61 "Guilty" and "Not guilty"
62 "__ on a Grecian Urn"




DOWN 
1 Montana & Biden
2 Iodine or Neosporin
3 "Give __ break!"
4 Tasks
5 Shoestrings
6 Suffix for inherit or vigil
7 __ up; absorb
8 __ and hers
9 Fragrances
10 Plato or Carvey
11 Not quite closed
12 Sweet creamy drink
13 UK network
18 Newton or Hayes
20 No longer here
23 Rushes
24 Penny
25 "__ on it!"; cry to a slowpoke
26 Razz
27 Bony fish
28 Face the other way
29 Velocity
31 Opponents
32 Go bad
34 Agile
36 Rex or Donna
37 North __; Santa's home
39 Fashion show participant
40 Walkway
42 Monopoly player's purchases
43 Shoots poorly
45 Excessive enthusiasm
46 Rainbows
47 Suitor
48 Qualified
49 Capsule or caplet
50 Donut center
52 Rank's partner, in phrase
53 Not __ longer; no more
55 Living in the __ of luxury
56 One of Winnie the Pooh's pals

 

Wander Words answers: October 7, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: SOFTWAREENGINEER (Software Engineer) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)

