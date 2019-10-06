Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 7, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Toast spread 4 Come into conflict 9 Actor Sandler 13 Unwanted find in a fish dish 14 Capital of Vietnam 15 Indian prince 16 Aristotle's "B" 17 Sporadic 19 TV drama series 20 "It's all __ to me" 21 Brainy 22 Footwear 24 Pres. Arthur's initials 25 Beer mugs 27 Wild animals 30 Cone-shaped dwelling 31 Old French currency 33 Push-__; calisthenics exercises 35 Breaks a fast 36 Perch 37 Get ready, for short 38 Sorority letter 39 Track-and-field events 40 Solitary 41 Resounds 43 Disease 44 Strange 45 Ore seeker 46 Diminish 49 __ out; eliminate gradually 51 "Scent __ Woman"; Al Pacino film 54 Uprisings 56 Spoil 57 __ the shots; be in charge 58 TV's "Kate & __" 59 "If __ I hadn't!"; cry of regret 60 Seeks damages from 61 "Guilty" and "Not guilty" 62 "__ on a Grecian Urn"

DOWN 1 Montana & Biden 2 Iodine or Neosporin 3 "Give __ break!" 4 Tasks 5 Shoestrings 6 Suffix for inherit or vigil 7 __ up; absorb 8 __ and hers 9 Fragrances 10 Plato or Carvey 11 Not quite closed 12 Sweet creamy drink 13 UK network 18 Newton or Hayes 20 No longer here 23 Rushes 24 Penny 25 "__ on it!"; cry to a slowpoke 26 Razz 27 Bony fish 28 Face the other way 29 Velocity 31 Opponents 32 Go bad 34 Agile 36 Rex or Donna 37 North __; Santa's home 39 Fashion show participant 40 Walkway 42 Monopoly player's purchases 43 Shoots poorly 45 Excessive enthusiasm 46 Rainbows 47 Suitor 48 Qualified 49 Capsule or caplet 50 Donut center 52 Rank's partner, in phrase 53 Not __ longer; no more 55 Living in the __ of luxury 56 One of Winnie the Pooh's pals

Wander Words answers: October 7, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: SOFTWAREENGINEER (Software Engineer) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)