Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 8, 2019.

ACROSS 1 "Be quiet!" 4 Up and about 9 Columnist Bombeck 13 Period of time 15 Market 16 Genesis boatbuilder 17 Meditative exercise 18 Fortune-teller's deck 19 African nation 20 Pizza topping 22 Leave out 23 Dessert wine 24 Record speed letters 26 Come __; find 29 Tiny sore on Fido, perhaps 34 __ out; say impulsively 35 Fast food side order 36 Smallest 2-digit number 37 Flash of lightning 38 Implements 39 Playwright Moss 40 Two over two 41 Groggy 42 Untrue 43 Awful 45 Merchant 46 Long __; in the distant past 47 TV's "__ '70s Show" 48 Stylish 51 Assembly 56 Uncle Ben's __ 57 Angry look 58 Lunchtime 60 "Somewhere __ the rainbow…" 61 Colorado resort 62 Actor Richard 63 Unites 64 Schnozzes 65 Make clothing

DOWN 1 Bashful 2 Basketball player's focus 3 Gargantuan 4 Fall flowers 5 Begin 6 Spanish bull 7 Steel component 8 Pensioners 9 Bury 10 Kitchen or den 11 3 biblical kings 12 "…There'll be __ time in the old town…" 14 Friendly relationship 21 Emily or Markie 25 Faux __; social blunder 26 Monastery head 27 Duplicate 28 Measuring stick 29 Became perfectly still 30 Mrs. Herman Munster 31 "Didn't We Almost Have __?"; Whitney Houston hit 32 Rudely brief 33 Go into 35 Simpleton 38 Long sled 39 Bringing to a stop 41 Hairpiece 42 Phobia 44 Foyt & Unser 45 Lusters 47 Small card 48 Noisy bird 49 Bee colony 50 __ tea 52 "The Sun __ Rises"; Hemingway novel 53 Military funeral sound 54 Negatives 55 VP after Dan Quayle 59 __ Jersey

Wander Words answers: October 8, 2019

Category: Hip-Hop Answer: TUPACSHAKUR (Tupac Shakur) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2)