Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: October 8, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
October 08, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published October 8, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "Be quiet!"
4 Up and about
9 Columnist Bombeck
13 Period of time
15 Market
16 Genesis boatbuilder
17 Meditative exercise
18 Fortune-teller's deck
19 African nation
20 Pizza topping
22 Leave out
23 Dessert wine
24 Record speed letters
26 Come __; find
29 Tiny sore on Fido, perhaps
34 __ out; say impulsively
35 Fast food side order
36 Smallest 2-digit number
37 Flash of lightning
38 Implements
39 Playwright Moss
40 Two over two
41 Groggy
42 Untrue
43 Awful
45 Merchant
46 Long __; in the distant past
47 TV's "__ '70s Show"
48 Stylish
51 Assembly
56 Uncle Ben's __
57 Angry look
58 Lunchtime
60 "Somewhere __ the rainbow…"
61 Colorado resort
62 Actor Richard
63 Unites
64 Schnozzes
65 Make clothing




DOWN 
1 Bashful
2 Basketball player's focus
3 Gargantuan
4 Fall flowers
5 Begin
6 Spanish bull
7 Steel component
8 Pensioners
9 Bury
10 Kitchen or den
11 3 biblical kings
12 "…There'll be __ time in the old town…"
14 Friendly relationship
21 Emily or Markie
25 Faux __; social blunder
26 Monastery head
27 Duplicate
28 Measuring stick
29 Became perfectly still
30 Mrs. Herman Munster
31 "Didn't We Almost Have __?"; Whitney Houston hit
32 Rudely brief
33 Go into
35 Simpleton
38 Long sled
39 Bringing to a stop
41 Hairpiece
42 Phobia
44 Foyt & Unser
45 Lusters
47 Small card
48 Noisy bird
49 Bee colony
50 __ tea
52 "The Sun __ Rises"; Hemingway novel
53 Military funeral sound
54 Negatives
55 VP after Dan Quayle
59 __ Jersey

 

Wander Words answers: October 8, 2019

Category: Hip-Hop Answer: TUPACSHAKUR (Tupac Shakur) Path: (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2)

 

