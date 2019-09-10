Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 11, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Tight hold 5 Cygnet 9 __ even keel 13 Wanderer 15 Story 16 Newborn 17 Mac maker 18 Plato's famous pupil 20 Tiny 21 Summer cooler 23 Bathroom feature 24 Youngster 26 __ Vegas 27 Remember 29 Handgun 32 Tickle pink 33 Not tactful 35 Dyer's tub 37 Recedes 38 Giant-killer 39 Ricky Ricardo's portrayer 40 Chat room laugh 41 Wild animal 42 Sicker than before 43 Riches 45 Deep-seated ill will 46 Nickname for Dorothy 47 Swamp 48 Not formal 51 Hang-__; personal issues 52 30-day mo. 55 Still the same 58 See eye to eye 60 Leave suddenly 61 __ palms; do a fortune-teller's job 62 Salary 63 Former mates 64 Energetic 65 Accessory with a buckle

DOWN 1 Chew like a beaver 2 Pulley maker's need 3 Flawless 4 Crony 5 Can't __; hate 6 Major conflict 7 Muhammad __ 8 Baby bird 9 Reed player 10 Countrywide: abbr. 11 Skillful 12 Khrushchev's refusal 14 Besmirch 19 Eggs' accompaniment 22 TV's "__ in the Family" 25 Head toppers 27 Rod and __; fishing gear 28 Shove 29 Grid play 30 Engage in price gouging 31 Lariat 33 Uninteresting 34 Fleur-de-__ 36 Bleachers level 38 Homesteaders 39 Puts on, as clothing 41 Balloon 42 Capital city in Europe 44 Men and women 45 Lil Wayne's music 47 Like a garden after the rain 48 Six-sided figure 49 Healthy as __ 50 For __; on the market 53 Prepare to eat a banana 54 Nap 56 Ad __ 57 Cochlea's place 59 Chew the fat

Wander Words answers: September 11, 2019

Category: Occupation Answer: SPORTSCASTER (Sportscaster) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2)