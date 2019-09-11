Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 12, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 12, 2019 Updated : September 12, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 12, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Tight hold
5 Cygnet
9 __ even keel
13 Wanderer
15 Story
16 Newborn
17 Mac maker
18 Plato's famous pupil
20 Tiny
21 Summer cooler
23 Bathroom feature
24 Youngster
26 __ Vegas
27 Remember
29 Handgun
32 Tickle pink
33 Not tactful
35 Dyer's tub
37 Recedes
38 Giant-killer
39 Ricky Ricardo's portrayer
40 Chat room laugh
41 Wild animal
42 Sicker than before
43 Riches
45 Deep-seated ill will
46 Nickname for Dorothy
47 Swamp
48 Not formal
51 Hang-__; personal issues
52 30-day mo.
55 Still the same
58 See eye to eye
60 Leave suddenly
61 __ palms; do a fortune-teller's job
62 Salary
63 Former mates
64 Energetic
65 Accessory with a buckle








DOWN 
1 Chew like a beaver
2 Pulley maker's need
3 Flawless
4 Crony
5 Can't __; hate
6 Major conflict
7 Muhammad __
8 Baby bird
9 Reed player
10 Countrywide: abbr.
11 Skillful
12 Khrushchev's refusal
14 Besmirch
19 Eggs' accompaniment
22 TV's "__ in the Family"
25 Head toppers
27 Rod and __; fishing gear
28 Shove
29 Grid play
30 Engage in price gouging
31 Lariat
33 Uninteresting
34 Fleur-de-__
36 Bleachers level
38 Homesteaders
39 Puts on, as clothing
41 Balloon
42 Capital city in Europe
44 Men and women
45 Lil Wayne's music
47 Like a garden after the rain
48 Six-sided figure
49 Healthy as __
50 For __; on the market
53 Prepare to eat a banana
54 Nap
56 Ad __
57 Cochlea's place
59 Chew the fat

 

Wander Words answers: September 12, 2019

Category: Category: Band Answer: EARTHWINDANDFIRE (Earth Wind and Fire ) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Band Answer: EARTHWINDANDFIRE (Earth Wind and Fire ) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)



		


		
