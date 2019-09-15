Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 16, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 16, 2019 Updated : September 16, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 16, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Did the breaststroke
5 Beach surface
9 Oaf
13 Indiana hoopster
15 Jack, once of "The Tonight Show"
16 Make sharper
17 Prince Harry, to Charlotte
18 Emergency vehicle
20 Mailman's beat: abbr.
21 "Now I __ me down to sleep…"
23 Peril
24 Buckets
26 Musician's job
27 "A Tale of Two __"
29 Dancer Ben
32 2nd U.S. president
33 Couples
35 __ Jersey
37 BBQ favorites
38 Divine
39 Encycl. volume, perhaps
40 Kraków's nation: abbr.
41 Ascended
42 Juicy fruits
43 Sparse
45 Epidemic
46 Honey maker
47 Hot under the collar
48 Nut variety
51 Nov.'s follower
52 Actor Fox's monogram
55 Gorgeous
58 Just right
60 Make money
61 Easy stride
62 Reed or Mills
63 Ran fast
64 Period of time
65 Word attached to son or ladder




DOWN 
1 __ on; incite
2 Desire
3 Good enough
4 Singer Tormé
5 Follows ASPCA advice
6 Author Milne's initials
7 Arrest
8 Dull menial labor
9 Transformation
10 Drawn-out
11 At __; immediately
12 Forest animal
14 __ on; has confidence in
19 Hideaways
22 Gore & his dad
25 Intentions
27 Nag
28 Common expression
29 Contemptible
30 Betrothal
31 India's first prime minister
33 Destitute
34 Promos
36 Shrewd
38 In a covetous way
39 Skillful deed
41 Representative
42 Undisturbed
44 Be plentiful
45 Prefix for view or heat
47 Ne'er-do-well
48 Beame & Fortas
49 Jump
50 Stable female
53 Wyman or Seymour
54 Envelope part
56 Enemy
57 "Pull __ chair"; words of welcome
59 Tijuana two

 

Wander Words answers: September 16, 2019

Category: Category: Vehicle Answer: HELICOPTER (Helicopter) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)

Wander Words answers: Category: Vehicle Answer: HELICOPTER (Helicopter) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)



		


		
