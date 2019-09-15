Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 16, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Did the breaststroke 5 Beach surface 9 Oaf 13 Indiana hoopster 15 Jack, once of "The Tonight Show" 16 Make sharper 17 Prince Harry, to Charlotte 18 Emergency vehicle 20 Mailman's beat: abbr. 21 "Now I __ me down to sleep…" 23 Peril 24 Buckets 26 Musician's job 27 "A Tale of Two __" 29 Dancer Ben 32 2nd U.S. president 33 Couples 35 __ Jersey 37 BBQ favorites 38 Divine 39 Encycl. volume, perhaps 40 Kraków's nation: abbr. 41 Ascended 42 Juicy fruits 43 Sparse 45 Epidemic 46 Honey maker 47 Hot under the collar 48 Nut variety 51 Nov.'s follower 52 Actor Fox's monogram 55 Gorgeous 58 Just right 60 Make money 61 Easy stride 62 Reed or Mills 63 Ran fast 64 Period of time 65 Word attached to son or ladder

DOWN 1 __ on; incite 2 Desire 3 Good enough 4 Singer Tormé 5 Follows ASPCA advice 6 Author Milne's initials 7 Arrest 8 Dull menial labor 9 Transformation 10 Drawn-out 11 At __; immediately 12 Forest animal 14 __ on; has confidence in 19 Hideaways 22 Gore & his dad 25 Intentions 27 Nag 28 Common expression 29 Contemptible 30 Betrothal 31 India's first prime minister 33 Destitute 34 Promos 36 Shrewd 38 In a covetous way 39 Skillful deed 41 Representative 42 Undisturbed 44 Be plentiful 45 Prefix for view or heat 47 Ne'er-do-well 48 Beame & Fortas 49 Jump 50 Stable female 53 Wyman or Seymour 54 Envelope part 56 Enemy 57 "Pull __ chair"; words of welcome 59 Tijuana two

Wander Words answers: September 16, 2019

Category: Category: Vehicle Answer: HELICOPTER (Helicopter) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)