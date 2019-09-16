Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 17, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Sidewalk's edge 5 Eiffel Tower's location 10 Farm machine 14 Length times width 15 Nimble 16 Midwest state 17 Deadly critters 18 Gathering 20 VP Rockefeller's initials 21 Dig for ore 22 Dishwasher cycle 23 Enlighten 25 Charge for services 26 Without difficulty 28 Wild animals 31 Store employee 32 Sparkle 34 __ room; home pool table's spot 36 Suggestion 37 Pass out 38 Twiggy's skirt 39 Fall month: abbr. 40 TV comic Soupy 41 Seashore 42 Manor & the land around it 44 Purple dinosaur 45 Actress McClanahan 46 Adhere 47 "__ a Hot Tin Roof" 50 Other __; besides 51 "__ Lazy River" 54 Very funny 57 Use shears 58 Roadrunner's sound 59 Standing straight 60 Not wacky 61 Chopping tools 62 Classroom furniture 63 Irritates

DOWN 1 James or Scott 2 Word before Major or Minor 3 Stands for 4 __-relief; sculpture style 5 Soothe 6 Great pain 7 Make angry 8 Sick 9 Notice 10 Feels sorry for 11 Cut of pork 12 Possesses 13 Salary 19 Dairy product 21 Custard ingredient 24 Soil 25 Brave deed 26 Canyon sound 27 Wonderland visitor 28 Franklin & Stiller 29 Three-sided 30 Perceive 32 Powerful wind 33 Recline 35 Carson __, NV 37 Destiny 38 Dawn, for short 40 Steam bath 41 Son of Adam 43 Girl Scout groups 44 Explosions 46 Connors or Norris 47 Havana's land 48 High point 49 Sequoia or spruce 50 Foot digits 52 Bubble gum's color 53 Ridicules 55 As __ as a beet 56 Wrath 57 TV crime drama series

Wander Words answers: September 17, 2019

Category: Band Answer: GRATEFULDEAD (Grateful Dead) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)