Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 17, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 17, 2019 Updated : September 17, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 17, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 17, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Sidewalk's edge
5 Eiffel Tower's location
10 Farm machine
14 Length times width
15 Nimble
16 Midwest state
17 Deadly critters
18 Gathering
20 VP Rockefeller's initials
21 Dig for ore
22 Dishwasher cycle
23 Enlighten
25 Charge for services
26 Without difficulty
28 Wild animals
31 Store employee
32 Sparkle
34 __ room; home pool table's spot
36 Suggestion
37 Pass out
38 Twiggy's skirt
39 Fall month: abbr.
40 TV comic Soupy
41 Seashore
42 Manor & the land around it
44 Purple dinosaur
45 Actress McClanahan
46 Adhere
47 "__ a Hot Tin Roof"
50 Other __; besides
51 "__ Lazy River"
54 Very funny
57 Use shears
58 Roadrunner's sound
59 Standing straight
60 Not wacky
61 Chopping tools
62 Classroom furniture
63 Irritates





DOWN 
1 James or Scott
2 Word before Major or Minor
3 Stands for
4 __-relief; sculpture style
5 Soothe
6 Great pain
7 Make angry
8 Sick
9 Notice
10 Feels sorry for
11 Cut of pork
12 Possesses
13 Salary
19 Dairy product
21 Custard ingredient
24 Soil
25 Brave deed
26 Canyon sound
27 Wonderland visitor
28 Franklin & Stiller
29 Three-sided
30 Perceive
32 Powerful wind
33 Recline
35 Carson __, NV
37 Destiny
38 Dawn, for short
40 Steam bath
41 Son of Adam
43 Girl Scout groups
44 Explosions
46 Connors or Norris
47 Havana's land
48 High point
49 Sequoia or spruce
50 Foot digits
52 Bubble gum's color
53 Ridicules
55 As __ as a beet
56 Wrath
57 TV crime drama series

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: September 17, 2019

Category: Band Answer: GRATEFULDEAD (Grateful Dead) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Band Answer: GRATEFULDEAD (Grateful Dead) Path: (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3)



		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries