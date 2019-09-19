Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 20, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 20, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Acting group 5 __ down; lose weight 9 Grand __; 4-run hit 13 Hate 15 Scrabble piece 16 Nylons 17 Sky sight 18 Pakistan's capital 20 All __; prepared 21 Flour container 23 Beauty parlors 24 Follow a parcel's path 26 __, dos, tres… 27 International pact 29 Fragrances 32 Mysterious 33 Small kitchen appliance 35 Crony 37 Eager 38 Forest trees 39 Carry 40 Source of light & heat 41 Basins 42 Soviet labor camp 43 Holiday drink 45 Conductors' sticks 46 Galloped 47 Do Orkin's job 48 Abrasion 51 Knot-tying words 52 Lyricist Gershwin 55 Summer camp employee 58 Shaver's need 60 Surrounded by 61 Angry speech 62 Allen or Martin 63 Reagan & Howard 64 Swing to and fro 65 Bewildered

DOWN 1 Tams & beanies 2 Up to the task 3 Breaking to bits 4 2000 pounds 5 Smell bad 6 Fleur-de—__ 7 Under the weather 8 Uses a ruler 9 Shabbat greeting 10 Gray wolf 11 As straight __ arrow 12 Prescriptions, for short 14 Partial refund to a buyer 19 Grand home 22 Like slick winter roads 25 Bug spray 27 Afternoon socials 28 Musical variety show 29 Sharp tools 30 Says "I'm sorry" 31 Hell's ruler 33 Actress __-Na Wen 34 Cuttlefish secretion 36 Portions of a journey 38 Leads the way 39 Ballerina's skirt 41 Clothing fasteners 42 Zsa Zsa & Eva 44 Pricey pianos 45 Sleeping spot 47 Filthy 48 Skin mark 49 Singer Perry 50 Destroy 53 Wander 54 Zone 56 Regulation 57 "Snakes __ Plane"; scary film 59 "One Day __ Time"

Wander Words answers: September 20, 2019

Category: Idiom Answer: BURNTHEMIDNIGHTOIL (Burn the Midnight Oil) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4)