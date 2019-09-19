Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 20, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 20, 2019 Updated : September 20, 2019
ACROSS
1 Acting group
5 __ down; lose weight
9 Grand __; 4-run hit
13 Hate
15 Scrabble piece
16 Nylons
17 Sky sight
18 Pakistan's capital
20 All __; prepared
21 Flour container
23 Beauty parlors
24 Follow a parcel's path
26 __, dos, tres…
27 International pact
29 Fragrances
32 Mysterious
33 Small kitchen appliance
35 Crony
37 Eager
38 Forest trees
39 Carry
40 Source of light & heat
41 Basins
42 Soviet labor camp
43 Holiday drink
45 Conductors' sticks
46 Galloped
47 Do Orkin's job
48 Abrasion
51 Knot-tying words
52 Lyricist Gershwin
55 Summer camp employee
58 Shaver's need
60 Surrounded by
61 Angry speech
62 Allen or Martin
63 Reagan & Howard
64 Swing to and fro
65 Bewildered






DOWN 
1 Tams & beanies
2 Up to the task
3 Breaking to bits
4 2000 pounds
5 Smell bad
6 Fleur-de—__
7 Under the weather
8 Uses a ruler
9 Shabbat greeting
10 Gray wolf
11 As straight __ arrow
12 Prescriptions, for short
14 Partial refund to a buyer
19 Grand home
22 Like slick winter roads
25 Bug spray
27 Afternoon socials
28 Musical variety show
29 Sharp tools
30 Says "I'm sorry"
31 Hell's ruler
33 Actress __-Na Wen
34 Cuttlefish secretion
36 Portions of a journey
38 Leads the way
39 Ballerina's skirt
41 Clothing fasteners
42 Zsa Zsa & Eva
44 Pricey pianos
45 Sleeping spot
47 Filthy
48 Skin mark
49 Singer Perry
50 Destroy
53 Wander
54 Zone
56 Regulation
57 "Snakes __ Plane"; scary film
59 "One Day __ Time"

 

Wander Words answers: September 20, 2019

Category: Idiom Answer: BURNTHEMIDNIGHTOIL (Burn the Midnight Oil) Path: (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 4), (2, 4), (1, 4)

