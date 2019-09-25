Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 26, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Give the cold shoulder to 5 Bank vaults 10 Ignore with contempt 14 Casino game 15 Old saying 16 French father 17 Cast-__ skillet 18 Mixture 20 1 of the 7 Dwarfs 21 Actress Winningham 22 Valentine's Day gift, perhaps 23 Make butter 25 Stir-fry pan 26 __ May Alcott 28 Deep narrow valley 31 Mac maker 32 Street talk 34 Solemn promise 36 Bride's accessory 37 British fellow 38 Alpha's follower 39 "Chances __"; Johnny Mathis hit 40 Navajo or Paiute 41 Gave a hoot 42 Skillful 44 Rose __; New Year's event 45 Ram's mate 46 Old French currency 47 In good __; physically fit 50 Money given to a borrower 51 Little child 54 Blood analysis site 57 On __; prompt 58 Raw minerals 59 Polka or twist 60 Gung ho 61 Broad 62 Derisive smile 63 __ away; escapes

DOWN 1 Lose traction on an icy road 2 Long sandwich 3 Vacant 4 Prefix for profit or stop 5 African desert 6 Embellish 7 __ away; disappear gradually 8 Custard ingredient 9 Observe 10 Eerie 11 Actor Beatty & others 12 Egg on 13 Flying insects 19 Part of a fork 21 Think deeply 24 Bunker __; 1775 battle site 25 Dwindle 26 Mount St. Helens' output 27 La Scala production 28 Bakery purchase 29 Hyper 30 Famous 32 Skirt opening 33 Bowl clumsily 35 Get just one's feet wet 37 French cheese 38 Dobbin's home 40 Pisa attraction 41 James or Scott 43 Slumber; rest 44 Hail Mary, e.g. 46 Compel 47 As __ as molasses 48 "Mata __"; Greta Garbo film 49 Not up yet 50 "The __ Ranger" 52 Fail to include 53 Kennedy & Koppel 55 Billboards 56 Fawn's color 57 Child's running game

Wander Words answers: September 25, 2019

Category: TV Show Answer: CALIFORNICATION (Californication) Path: (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1)