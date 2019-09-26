Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 27, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 27, 2019 Updated : September 27, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 27, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 27, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Give the cold shoulder to
5 Bank vaults
10 Ignore with contempt
14 Casino game
15 Old saying
16 French father
17 Cast-__ skillet
18 Mixture
20 1 of the 7 Dwarfs
21 Actress Winningham
22 Valentine's Day gift, perhaps
23 Make butter
25 Stir-fry pan
26 __ May Alcott
28 Deep narrow valley
31 Mac maker
32 Street talk
34 Solemn promise
36 Bride's accessory
37 British fellow
38 Alpha's follower
39 "Chances __"; Johnny Mathis hit
40 Navajo or Paiute
41 Gave a hoot
42 Skillful
44 Rose __; New Year's event
45 Ram's mate
46 Old French currency
47 In good __; physically fit
50 Money given to a borrower
51 Little child
54 Blood analysis site
57 On __; prompt
58 Raw minerals
59 Polka or twist
60 Gung ho
61 Broad
62 Derisive smile
63 __ away; escapes








DOWN 
1 Lose traction on an icy road
2 Long sandwich
3 Vacant
4 Prefix for profit or stop
5 African desert
6 Embellish
7 __ away; disappear gradually
8 Custard ingredient
9 Observe
10 Eerie
11 Actor Beatty & others
12 Egg on
13 Flying insects
19 Part of a fork
21 Think deeply
24 Bunker __; 1775 battle site
25 Dwindle
26 Mount St. Helens' output
27 La Scala production
28 Bakery purchase
29 Hyper
30 Famous
32 Skirt opening
33 Bowl clumsily
35 Get just one's feet wet
37 French cheese
38 Dobbin's home
40 Pisa attraction
41 James or Scott
43 Slumber; rest
44 Hail Mary, e.g.
46 Compel
47 As __ as molasses
48 "Mata __"; Greta Garbo film
49 Not up yet
50 "The __ Ranger"
52 Fail to include
53 Kennedy & Koppel
55 Billboards
56 Fawn's color
57 Child's running game

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Wander Words answers: September 27, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: POKERCHIPSANDSALSA (Poker Chips and Salsa) Path: (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Two for One Answer: POKERCHIPSANDSALSA (Poker Chips and Salsa) Path: (3, 4), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 0)



		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  

	
 

	







      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READ TODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries