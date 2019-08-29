Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 3, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "__ riddance!" 5 Jacob & Esau's dad 10 Trade 14 Take a fancy to 15 Lofty; virtuous 16 "Frosty the Snowman __ jolly…" 17 Misfortunes 18 Toe dancers 20 Win __ nose; barely make it 21 Jab 22 Many golf tournaments 23 Those listed in a will 25 Ms. McClanahan 26 Selected 28 __ with; tolerates 31 Frolics 32 Snatches 34 Just purchased 36 Out of town 37 Sudden attacks 38 __ point 39 Canister 40 Housekeepers 41 TV's Morley 42 Accompany & protect 44 Bell tower 45 Tint 46 See eye __; agree 47 Star of TV's "Lou Grant" 50 Bird of prey 51 ABC rival 54 Writer's college major 57 Cease 58 Actress Sheedy 59 Creamy coffee 60 German title 61 "__ Out the Barrel" 62 Actor Buddy 63 Jittery

DOWN 1 Insincerely smooth 2 Greasy 3 Sooners 4 Arles article 5 Natural 6 __ up; absorbs 7 Suffix for comfort or fashion 8 __ the time; constantly 9 Mediocre grade 10 Steals 11 Dwindle 12 Comparison words 13 Go by 19 Disastrous defeats 21 Dessert choices 24 Catch sight of 25 Massages 26 Grouch 27 Mr. Mandel 28 Legal __ 29 Unruffled 30 "__ Piper picked a peck…" 32 Trot or canter 33 Done with 35 Cautious 37 Seldom seen 38 Actor Tim 40 Weep for 41 Ask for 43 Ladd or Tiegs 44 Archers 46 Single bite 47 Slightly open 48 Fly alone 49 Not valid 50 Successes 52 Björn with a racket 53 Full of pep 55 Drink in a stein 56 Friendly dog 57 That woman

Wander Words answers: September 3, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: FRANKSINATRA (Frank Sinatra) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)