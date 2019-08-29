Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 03, 2019 Updated : September 03, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 3, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 3, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "__ riddance!"
5 Jacob & Esau's dad
10 Trade
14 Take a fancy to
15 Lofty; virtuous
16 "Frosty the Snowman __ jolly…"
17 Misfortunes
18 Toe dancers
20 Win __ nose; barely make it
21 Jab
22 Many golf tournaments
23 Those listed in a will
25 Ms. McClanahan
26 Selected
28 __ with; tolerates
31 Frolics
32 Snatches
34 Just purchased
36 Out of town
37 Sudden attacks
38 __ point
39 Canister
40 Housekeepers
41 TV's Morley
42 Accompany & protect
44 Bell tower
45 Tint
46 See eye __; agree
47 Star of TV's "Lou Grant"
50 Bird of prey
51 ABC rival
54 Writer's college major
57 Cease
58 Actress Sheedy
59 Creamy coffee
60 German title
61 "__ Out the Barrel"
62 Actor Buddy
63 Jittery




DOWN 
1 Insincerely smooth
2 Greasy
3 Sooners
4 Arles article
5 Natural
6 __ up; absorbs
7 Suffix for comfort or fashion
8 __ the time; constantly
9 Mediocre grade
10 Steals
11 Dwindle
12 Comparison words
13 Go by
19 Disastrous defeats
21 Dessert choices
24 Catch sight of
25 Massages
26 Grouch
27 Mr. Mandel
28 Legal __
29 Unruffled
30 "__ Piper picked a peck…"
32 Trot or canter
33 Done with
35 Cautious
37 Seldom seen
38 Actor Tim
40 Weep for
41 Ask for
43 Ladd or Tiegs
44 Archers
46 Single bite
47 Slightly open
48 Fly alone
49 Not valid
50 Successes
52 Björn with a racket
53 Full of pep
55 Drink in a stein
56 Friendly dog
57 That woman

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: September 3, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: FRANKSINATRA (Frank Sinatra) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Musician Answer: FRANKSINATRA (Frank Sinatra) Path: (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)

Related Articles


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries